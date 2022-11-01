Gary seeking community input on school building demolitions

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is asking the public to help it decide which dilapidated school buildings should be demolished next.

Five buildings no longer capable of serving students, or any other purpose, are being considered for demolition.

They are: Ambridge School, 4th Avenue and Marshall Street; Duncan School, 1110 W. 21st Ave.; Melton School, 4581 Fillmore St.; Norton School, 1356 Harrison St.; and Riley School, 1301 E. 43rd Ave.

“The buildings up for demolition are beyond the point of repair, and we want to attract buyers who can repurpose and revitalize the space once it has been cleared,” said Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary Community School Corp.

McNulty said the school district has sufficient funds to demolish one or two buildings and it’s important that the community has an opportunity to provide input on which should go.

Individuals can participate in the decision by responding to an online survey that’s available at shorturl.at/kBGV7 until Thanksgiving.

The survey also seeks suggestions for potential buyers of three other unused school buildings: Lincoln School, 1988 Polk St.; Webster School, 3720 Pierce St.; and Roosevelt School, 730 W. 25th Ave.