INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is demanding the state immediately remove the emergency management firm working to restore the financial solvency of the Gary Community School Corp. because a Republican former state official is associated with its parent company.
In a statement issued Thursday, Melton said he was "greatly disturbed" to discover that Tony Bennett, the state superintendent of public instruction between 2009 and 2012, has a connection to MGT Consulting Group, whose subsidiary Gary Schools Recovery LLC is operating the district in lieu of locally elected school trustees.
"Many of the reasons why GCSC is facing such financial issues are because of the anti-public schools policies put in place by the state's former superintendent and Republican legislative supermajorities," Melton said.
There's no indication that Bennett is in any way influencing the emergency management firm selected by the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board after the General Assembly last year took over the Gary school district following decades of sharply declining enrollment, financial mismanagement and the accumulation of more than $100 million in debt.
Nevertheless, Melton said the fact that he and others did not know about Bennett's connection to MGT should prompt Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and DUAB to terminate the emergency management contract and to find another company to run the Gary school district.
"The governor's administration has oversight of DUAB, and their lack of transparency has me questioning critical decisions made about Indiana schools and their students," Melton said.
"These matters must be corrected through a fully transparent process with the goal to reinstate the trust and confidence of those whom we all hope to better represent and whose precious tax dollars deserve to be better managed."
It's not clear why Melton did not know of Bennett's connection to MGT, or more fully investigate the company on his own, since Melton was a legislative adviser to DUAB when the Gary emergency management firm was selected.
Melton also was a lead sponsor of Senate Enrolled 567, the 2017 law that stripped control of Gary's school district from the local board and put it under the authority of a DUAB-appointed emergency manager.
Requests for comment from DUAB officials and the governor's office were not immediately returned.
