GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has taken its first steps in firing three teachers related to the awarding last month of a "Most Annoying Male" trophy to a fifth-grade student who has autism.
The three Bailly Preparatory Academy teachers have been served a preliminary determination notice of contract cancellation following an internal investigation led by outside legal counsel, according to a statement from the school district.
The Gary schools statement did not name individual personnel involved.
The school's principal, Carlita Royal, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation by outside legal counsel and Gary's human resources department, according to the statement.
"Our main concern is the well-being of the children who have been entrusted to us," Emergency Manager Peter Morikis said in the statement. "Their safety, physically and emotionally, is our top priority.
The Times first broke the story Monday. It garnered national media attention and community backlash.
