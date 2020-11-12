 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary teachers to see first raise in more than a decade
alert urgent

Gary teachers to see first raise in more than a decade

{{featured_button_text}}
food distribution at Gary West Side

Elizabeth Summers, center, distributes meals in April at West Side Leadership Academy. A fleet of Gary Community School Corp. buses delivered meals to two dozen locations across the city while students continue remote learning through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Gary teachers are set to receive their first raise in more than a decade under a new collective bargaining agreement to be adopted next week.

The agreement will bring Gary teachers a 5.3% raise, as well as a $275 stipend to be paid in early December.

“Yesterday, the teachers union overwhelmingly ratified their one-year contract with the Gary Community School Corporation,” Gary Teachers Union President GlenEva Dunham said in a provided statement Thursday. “The members are very happy and very excited to receive a raise after such a long period of time. We are really looking forward to continuing the work going on."

The raises will be funded through the school corporation's referendum, which passed last week with more than 60% of voters' support, according to unofficial results from the Lake County Board of Elections.

The referendum — a major effort promoted by the Gary district's management team — is also expected to fund academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support, as well as to help resolve the school corporation's remaining deficits, a key step in returning the state takeover district to local control. 

"It's a big win for the children and the people of Gary, the city of Gary, and I just couldn't be more pleased from my vantage point that we have got to this point," said Justin McAdam, chairman of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board that oversees the Gary schools takeover. "The voters of Gary certainly deserve a big amount of praise here because it's them who stepped up to the plate and overwhelmingly supported this referendum."

Gary school leaders claim victory in $71M referendum

The district will take public comment in a meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to formally adopt the one-year collective bargaining agreement for teachers.

Raises will be applied to teachers' base salary. The starting teachers salary in Gary schools will be $40,500, according to a district spokeswoman.

The district is additionally offering buyouts to 20 teachers for early retirement, which will also be paid out of the school corporation's referendum fund.

Gary teachers to see first stipend in more than a decade, school officials say

The raise comes after the school corporation was able to offer an approximately $600 in last year's negotiation — the first pay increase of any kind teachers for the indebted school district had seen in years.

“Teachers are essential to our children and essential to our communities,” Gary Manager Paige McNulty said. “We are glad we will be in position financially to be able to give our teachers a long overdue and much deserved raise.”

Gallery: A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts