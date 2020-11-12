Gary teachers to see first raise in more than a decade

GARY — Gary teachers are set to receive their first raise in more than a decade under a new collective bargaining agreement to be adopted next week.

The agreement will bring Gary teachers a 5.3% raise, as well as a $275 stipend to be paid in early December.

“Yesterday, the teachers union overwhelmingly ratified their one-year contract with the Gary Community School Corporation,” Gary Teachers Union President GlenEva Dunham said in a provided statement Thursday. “The members are very happy and very excited to receive a raise after such a long period of time. We are really looking forward to continuing the work going on."

The raises will be funded through the school corporation's referendum, which passed last week with more than 60% of voters' support, according to unofficial results from the Lake County Board of Elections.

The referendum — a major effort promoted by the Gary district's management team — is also expected to fund academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support, as well as to help resolve the school corporation's remaining deficits, a key step in returning the state takeover district to local control.