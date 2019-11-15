GARY — Gary Community School Corp. teachers will see their first stipend in years ahead of the winter holidays.
A new teacher contract approved Thursday will provide a one-time, 1.25% stipend to all Gary teachers.
That breaks down to almost $600 for the average Gary teacher, Emergency Manager Pete Morikis said, and will likely be paid by the district's winter break, which begins Dec. 23.
"I've said from the very beginning, we're going to find a way to do it," said Morikis, who took over as Gary emergency manager last November. "This is a really big deal for us and the teachers in the community."
The stipends are supported partially through funds freed up under Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan to reduce teachers' pension contributions by 2%. Additional support for the stipends will come from the district's general fund, available through actions taken under the school corporation's deficit reduction plan, Morikis said.
The new 2019-2020 school year contract, approved Thursday morning by the state’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board, also contains new attendance incentives for teachers.
Instructors with perfect attendance or missing just one day of work will be eligible for a $1,000 stipend, Morikis said. Teachers missing two or three days of school may receive a $750 bonus and teachers absent four to five days could earn $500.
The new attendance incentives make sense both financially and academically, Morikis said.
On average, the Gary school corporation pays about $115 a day for each substitute teacher it places, Morikis said. If applied to last year's teacher attendance totals, the new policy would save the district about $35,000.
"The more time we have qualified, effective teachers in front of the classroom, the more we increase the amount of instructional time children receive," Morikis said.
A minor change from last year's contract will also allow teachers an extra personal business day traded for the number of days teachers were allowed to take off for a funeral for someone outside of the family.
Gary school leaders say this year's stipend is the first pay increase to come to Gary teachers in more than a decade.
"Nobody has offered us anything in the last 12 years," Gary teachers union president GlenEva Dunham said, crediting Morikis with the change. "Hopefully that's the beginning of the future. Hopefully they can give us more and the state can do its part."
The union leader said not all teachers were happy with the one-time stipend, hoping instead to see a raise to the district's base salary. But, she said, most understand the challenges facing the financially-strapped state takeover district.
"Everybody wasn't happy, but everybody knows what's going on," Dunham said. "It's hard to get blood from a turnip. But, we'll keep fighting."