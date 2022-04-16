Gary to hold celebration for demolition of Lew Wallace High School

Lew Wallace demolition began in November 2021. A ceremony will mark the project's completion April 28.
Provided by Gary Community School Corporation
GARY — Completion of the former Lew Wallace High School's demolition will be celebrated at 11 a.m. April 28 during a ceremony at which a time capsule found on the old school property will be opened for the first time.
"This is an exciting time in the Gary schools," said Paige McNulty, manager of Gary Community School Corp., in a news release announcing the event. "While we continue to make improvements to our buildings that are open, we also recognize the importance of addressing the issue of abandoned structures with demolition or through selling these properties to other entities for development. We started out with more than 20 properties for sale on the books, and now we are down to just a handful.
"We want to do our part to help beautify neighborhoods across the city where school buildings are concerned."
Lew Wallace closed in 2015 and became
a magnet for criminal activity. Demolition began in November, with the $2.5 million project planned to clear school property for future development. It was one of multiple schools that was left abandoned, including Edison Middle School, Horace Mann High School and Ernie Pyle Elementary School, among others.
The two original buildings were built in 1926.
The April 28 ceremony will include remarks from McNulty, Mayor Jerome Prince, 6th District Councilman Dwight Williams, GCSC facilities director Barry O’Quinn and Lew Wallace alumni.
Bricks will be available from the structure, with a limit of two per person. The event will be broadcast live via the school district’s Facebook page.
Gallery: Gary's abandoned schools
Gary Schools: Edison
A peek inside the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Access to the now abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School seems to be relatively easy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
The interior appears to have burned in the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Though wood used to secure windows at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School has fallen, the doors are bolted and welded shut.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School. The upper floors remain open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
A chair is used to help gain entry to the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open. The school is one of 33 buildings the Gary Community School Corp. put up for sale last year. A recent check across the city at Gary schools and the district’s administration building shows the district is failing to properly secure all of its shuttered school buildings.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Intruders cannot gain access to the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School but the upper floors remain unsecured.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Health books sit on the second-story window ledge undisturbed at the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Windows on both stories of the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School, are open.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A sign bids farewell at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
The doors are bolted and welded shut at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
A sign once welcoming visitors sits outside the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
A sign warns trespassers to stay away at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
It's relatively easy to gain access to a Spaulding Elementary School classroom.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
The interior appears to have burned in the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A child's car sits near the entrance to the gymnasium of the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A milk crate is apparently used to gain entrance to the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
A rusted slide sits outside the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Both lower and upper floor windows are open at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Doors are bolted shut at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
The lower floors of the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School appear to be boarded up, but the upper floors are open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Broken windows allow access to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Lower as well as upper floor windows remain open at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Though wood used to secure windows at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School has fallen, the doors are bolted and welded shut.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Lower and upper floor windows remain open at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
The lower floors of the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School appear to be boarded up but the upper floors are open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
A lower-floor window allows entry to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
