Gary to hold celebration for demolition of Lew Wallace High School

Lew Wallace demolition began in November 2021

Lew Wallace demolition began in November 2021. A ceremony will mark the project's completion April 28.

GARY — Completion of the former Lew Wallace High School's demolition will be celebrated at 11 a.m. April 28 during a ceremony at which a time capsule found on the old school property will be opened for the first time.

"This is an exciting time in the Gary schools," said Paige McNulty, manager of Gary Community School Corp., in a news release announcing the event. "While we continue to make improvements to our buildings that are open, we also recognize the importance of addressing the issue of abandoned structures with demolition or through selling these properties to other entities for development. We started out with more than 20 properties for sale on the books, and now we are down to just a handful.

"We want to do our part to help beautify neighborhoods across the city where school buildings are concerned."  

Lew Wallace closed in 2015 and became a magnet for criminal activity. Demolition began in November, with the $2.5 million project planned to clear school property for future development. It was one of multiple schools that was left abandoned, including Edison Middle School, Horace Mann High School and Ernie Pyle Elementary School, among others.

The two original buildings were built in 1926. 

The April 28 ceremony will include remarks from McNulty, Mayor Jerome Prince, 6th District Councilman Dwight Williams, GCSC facilities director Barry O’Quinn and Lew Wallace alumni. 

Bricks will be available from the structure, with a limit of two per person. The event will be broadcast live via the school district’s Facebook page. 

 

