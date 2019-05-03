INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a school safety bill into law Thursday directing more funds to safety equipment purchases and requiring districts to conduct annual active shooter drills.
House Enrolled Act 1004, sponsored by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, mandates that at least one of each public schools' required disaster drills be an active shooter drill scheduled within the first 90 calendar days of the school year.
Accredited nonpublic schools and charter schools will also be required to conduct at least one active shooter drill annually under the new law.
The act also increases state matching grants for school corporations' use toward school resource officer training, district threat assessments and equipment purchases, among other uses.
Holcomb first directed a task force to study school safety last year following the May 25 shooting of a Noblesville West Middle School student and teacher during the school day in suburban Indianapolis. Recommendations from the task force were integrated into legislation signed Thursday.
"Every student, teacher and staff member deserves a safe school," Holcomb said in a news release. "This new law is key to ensuring our schools are better prepared."
*This article has been changed to identify the Sen. Eddie Melton's district as D-Gary.