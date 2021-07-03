Governor appoints three from Northwest Indiana as state university trustees

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected three Northwest Indiana residents to serve as members of the governing boards at three Indiana public universities.

The Republican chief executive recently reappointed Cynthia Powers, of Valparaiso, as a trustee of Indiana State University representing Sycamores alumni for a term running through June 30, 2025.

Powers earned bachelor's and master's degrees at ISU and ran Gary-based Century 21 Powers Realty for many years. She first was appointed an ISU trustee by Holcomb in 2017.

Also winning reappointment by the governor was Stewart McMillan, of Valparaiso, a member of the board of trustees for Ivy Tech Community College since July 2018.

McMillan, the former president and CEO of Task Force Tips, Inc. and chief of the MAAC Foundation fire and police training facility in Valparaiso, will continue representing Northwest Indiana at bimonthly board meetings of the state's community college, which has classrooms and facilities across the Region, through June 30, 2024.

Finally, the governor selected Liam Collins, of Lowell, to serve as student trustee for the University of Southern Indiana until Collins graduates in 2023.