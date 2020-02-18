Governor's office seeking college graduates for state government fellowship program

The governor's office is seeking recent or soon-to-be college graduates for its 2020-2021 Governor's Fellowship Program.

The highly-selective program places qualified students in an Indiana government agency on a rotating basis throughout the year, according to a news release from the Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

College graduates receiving their bachelor's degree in fall 2019 or spring 2020 may apply by the program's submission deadline on Feb. 28.

"Our Governor's Fellows are such valuable pieces to our team," Holcomb said in the release. "The wide range of assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The governor's fellowships are paid, full-time positions, with past fellows moving on to serve in private and public sector positions at all levels of federal, state and local government, according to the release.

The program is recruiting up to four fellows with special consideration given to students from Indiana and candidates with a 3.0 or higher grade point average.