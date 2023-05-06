HAMMOND — “And so the adventure begins.”

That was the message atop the mortarboard of Analia Myers, a nursing major from East Chicago.

For Aleeha Zafar, a college graduate from Pakistan, that adventure is just beginning.

The computer science major was among the 889 candidates for graduation Saturday at Purdue University Northwest.

Graduation "means a great deal for me,” said Zafar, now working toward a doctorate at PNW. “A had to adapt to a new lifestyle. I had to measure my studies with a new culture while still being myself, which was a very tough challenge.”

She said she came to this country for more educational options: “There’s a world of opportunities, and I want to have a shot at it.”

Also earning a degree — a master’s in English — was retired Lake Superior Judge Diane Kavadias Schneider, who also gave the commencement address. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1971 from the former Purdue Calumet.

The first-generation college graduate offered this advice:

• Count your blessings.

• Be grateful.

• Be proud of your heritage and never forget your roots.

• Respect yourself and others.

• Acknowledge the opinions of those who disagree with you.

Schneider, who lives in Florida, recalled teaching middle school English for seven years before entering law school. “The road to success is not always a straight line. I learned to embrace every challenge. For me, each day is a learning experience. I sometimes failed, but I was never deterred.”

Citing her concerns over gun violence, antisemitism, racism, misogyny and xenophobia, Schneider encouraged graduates to be active citizens and to use social media wisely.

Recalling the words of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Schneider said successful people work to better their communities: “Make time in your life for some community service."

PNW graduates earned 755 undergraduate and 134 master’s degrees. Many of them, like Schneider, are first members of their families to earn four-year degrees.

Benjamin Slack, a communications major, became the first male member of his family to earn a college degree, “and we are so proud, you have no idea,” his father, Chris, said. “He just worked really hard, juggling work and studies.”

The Chesterton High School graduate worked as a valet at Munster Community Hospital. He also had movie reviews published.

Chris Slack added that Benjamin had been very close with his father, Myron, who died recently. “We think he’s here in spirit,” he said.

Esther Slack described her son, who was born premature, weighing 1 pound, 10 ounces, has been a “fighter ever since. Here we are, 23 years later.”

PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon called commencement “a day of recognition and celebration, of applauding achievements, of proud reflection and maybe shedding a tear or two.”

Some students already have jobs. Tatiana Flores of Valparaiso received a master’s degree in business administration. She works for a bank and has already received a promotion for her college work.

“Today means everything to me,” Flores said. “It’s the start of so many new beginnings.”

Madison Merriman of Lowell majored in nursing and will be working in labor and delivery at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

“This has been a lot of hard work, but I’m super excited,” she said. “I can’t wait to start.”

For Tiffany Bennett of Crete, Ill., graduation means “better opportunities for me and my family.”

The mother of two and registered nurse in Chicago received a master’s in nursing. She offered her fellow graduates this advice: “Definitely keep going. Embrace every challenge that comes your way, and look forward to the future.”

For Brandon Taylor of Crown Point, who studied computer graphic technology, “perseverance is definitely key. Keep dedication in your life.”

