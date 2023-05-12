GARY — Chancellor R. Louie Gonzalez made an executive decision that probably brought a sigh of relief to some moist faces Friday.

Addressing the rain-drenched commencement ceremony for Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campuses, Gonzalez called off any speeches.

The Class of 2023 included 1,000-plus graduates earning more than 1,300 degrees and certificates during the 2022-23 academic year. Among them were high school students engaged in Ivy Tech’s dual-enrollment program.

For Brekell Vales of Gary, who earned a degree in general studies, “this is an accomplishment that’s been years in the making.”

She first enrolled in college in 2006 but dropped out. “Now, 14, 15 years later, I finally did it.”

Vales plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in integrated health services. The mother of one is graduating at the same time her son is leaving preschool.

“Be proud of your accomplishments," she told her fellow graduates. "This is the first step toward the rest of your career.”

Isrrael Agauilar Alarcon of Gary earned a degree in applied science during exercises at U.S. Steel Yard.

“This is something special,” he said, “because I’m the first member of my family to graduate from college.”

Alarcon, born in Mexico, said his family is “happy, honored, excited” about his accomplishment.”

Special award winners included:

• Distinguished graduate is Heather Floutsis, who earned an associate degree in human services-social work.

• Jessica Howard is distinguished alumnus. Howard graduated from Ivy Tech Lake County in 2006 with a degree in physical therapist assistant.

• Faculty recipients of the President’s Award for Excellence are Dawn Bancsi, chairwoman of the physical therapist assistant program, and Christine Weatherby, longtime English instructor.

• Honorary degree recipient is Robert Snyder, assistant principal and director of guidance at Munster High School. Snyder has been instrumental in the dual-credit partnership with Ivy Tech Lake County.

Among the high school students enrolled in dual credits were young people from 21st Century Charter School in Gary. Liliana Mejia-Enriquez studied business accounting. “I want to own my own business, a bakery," the 16-year-old junior said.

Ojaya Hegwood, another 16-year-old 21st Century junior, studied entrepreneurship. “This means everything to me,” she said. “It reflects all the hard work I put in.”

Hegwood plans to enter college after high school.

Hidaya Musleh of Munster pursued applied sciences-medical assistant. She hopes to study nursing in college and eventually become a nurse practitioner.

“This is something exciting, like a new chapter,” Musleh said, commenting to her fellow graduates: “We did it.”

Jessica Garfias of Hammond received a degree in technology and health care. “I didn’t give up, and I had to do it while balancing work and school.”

Lowell resident Brian Bright earned an associate degree in software design. “Today is mostly a reflection of many years of effort,” he said. “It means a lot of little things that add up to a lot.”

To his fellow Ivy Techers, Bright said: “Good luck with your future endeavors. You did a great job getting this far.”

