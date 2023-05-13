VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University graduates were sent into the world with last-minute advice from a variety of sources.

“There’s something I know for certain. Ask questions. You never know who might be eager to help,” said Dr. Mark Anderson, executive vice president for medical affairs, dean of the Division of Biological Sciences and dean of the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago.

“At some point in the future, you will be uncertain about your decisions. You will have doubts. You will wonder whether you are on your way to happiness. When that happens, I hope you will remember to be open to possibilities.”

Remember you are not alone, he advised.

“Health care and science are team sports,” Anderson said. Doctors get most of the recognition, but when you’re sick, nurses are the ones who spend the most time with you, checking on your comfort and that of your family and friends. “Nurses are most often the glue that holds together hospitals and health care systems.”

Sometimes the right path will be obvious, but other times you might have to double back to get where you want to go. Regardless, Anderson said, “you won‘t make it very far without the help of others.”

“Be observant. Ask questions. You never know who might need your help. And for some persons, that help might be you.”

Lijana Teague spoke to her fellow Arts & Sciences graduates. “I would like to see others try to top this Mother’s Day gift,” she quipped.

“Regardless of how you passed, and regardless of whatever grade you passed with, you did it,” often with the help of peers.

“Valpo has shaped us to be well-rounded individuals,” Teague said. “Together we are fraternity and sorority members, athletes, residential residents, study-abroad residents, Christ College scholars and so much more.”

And now they are VU graduates too.

“From this moment forward, we are more than our majors and so much more than whatever we studied,” Teague said.

“Valpo and your fellow alumni stand beside you,” Alumni Association President Danielle Iddins said.

“Come back for Homecoming and reunion weekend,” she urged. “Wear your Valpo apparel and proudly fly your Valpo flag.”

Stay connected, she said, and share achievements during “a lifetime of success” in the future.

VU President Jose Padilla continued that theme.

“If you live to 80 years old, the four years you spent here will constitute 5% of your life,” he said, and will be “the most impactful and consequential of your life.”

“The friends that you made here will be the friends you have for the rest of your life. You may not see each other for decades, but when you do, they will look to you like the fresh-faced, optimistic men and women you saw in your poor times or when he or she was your roommate your freshman year.

“Forty years from now their hairlines are going to be receding, their waistlines are going to be thicker, but they’re going to look the same like they did when you started here.”

Padilla reminded the grads to be servant leaders regardless of how much money they make: “It’s the social compact where you pledge to be beacon to all those who live in the shadows and who need you to be aware.”

They will not stand alone, however.

“We will be angels on your shoulders giving you the answers to tough questions,” he said. “This is the place that opened its arms to you four years ago. When you’re 68, we’ll still be giving you bear hugs when you return.

“God help anyone who attacks a Valpo man or woman. God help anyone who underestimates us because they not only will have you to contend with, they’ll have a family to contend with. We’re about 60,000 strong.”

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Crystal Brisco represented VU’s board of directors. “We recognize the light that shines inside each and every one of you, along with your exemplary leadership, wisdom and integrity, characteristics that embody the Valpo spirit,” she said.

After the ceremony, Tjasha Teague said she was proud of her daughter’s speech. “To me, she’s like a stand-up comedian. I think she’s hilarious.” For the solemn occasion, however, Lijana toned it down.

Lijana said that when she learned she would giving the speech at commencement, she cried, then called her mother at work to let her know. “My mom ran out of her work so she could dance in the parking lot and not have her notice it,” she said.

Now that she’s done with VU, Lijana is heading to Canada for a week’s vacation with her brother — her treat. Afterward, she’s heading back to Kansas City.

Lijana majored in Spanish and psychology. She plans to train people at car dealerships on computer software.

Fontini Hughes of Boca Raton, Florida, and Ana Maldonado of Crown Point were fellow psychology majors. They showed their decorated mortarboards after the ceremony.

Maldonado’s butterflies were a tribute to her great-grandmother. Hughes wanted to honor her father, who died June 20.

Maldonado is thinking of a year in Spain as her next adventure. Hughes plans to move back to Florida to pursue a career in marketing or finance.

Vijay Dandu of India received a master’s in information technology. He’s now looking for job opportunities in the United States.

Syed Adnan and Munawaruddin Ghalib, both of India, chose Valpo to get master’s degrees in information technology. Ghalib is still working toward his degree. They became best friends and roommates off campus.

Kaitlyn Jedrzejowski of Hoffman Estates and Derrick Minnick of LaPorte are also good friends. They both studies theology and ministry.

“I really loved the intentionality behind the community here,” Jedrzejowski said. Her fun memories include late-night snacking with sorority sisters and driving to Chicago late at night for Crumbl cookies before a location opened in Valparaiso.

Minnick organized a lock-in at the Chapel of the Resurrection that featured Nerf gun battles and homemade puppy chow. He’s planning to go into youth ministry.

Jedrzejowski is going to work with sixth- to 12-grade youths at Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.

Natalia Suazo of Honduras received a bachelor’s degree. She’s planning to pursue her master’s and doctoral degrees.

“I really liked all my classes,” she said. Suazo studied at Ivy Tech Community College for two years before switching to VU.

Photos: Valparaiso University graduation 2023