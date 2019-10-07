WESTVILLE — Liz Murray’s youth was characterized by love.
Despite the many challenges — including the poverty and addiction that consumed her parents’ lives through much of her childhood — Murray was grateful.
Grateful for her neighbor, Arthur, who would cook her dinner and provide a temporary oasis of learning as her parents slipped deeper into an addiction grown out of a once lightheaded, disco-driven party indulgence.
Grateful for her English teacher, Perry, who took a chance on the down-on-herself teen dressed in rags, unbeknownst to him living on the streets and subways near his Humanities Preparatory Academy.
Grateful to the New York Times, which first printed her story of perseverance through youth homelessness in its Metro section and unlocked an outpouring of community previously unknown to the resourceful teen.
“Gratitude is simple,” Murray said Sunday night. “Everything you have, you could just as easily not have it.”
It took years of navigating life through a world of poverty and grappling with the death of her mother for Murray to come to this realization, and for the noted motivational speaker to dedicate her life to the enrichment of others.
In an hour-and-a-half speech Sunday night, Murray shared her humorous albeit somber take on how her struggles, though extraordinary, could be used to motivate others confronting personal challenges.
“I’m a patterns person, so I look for ‘What is that common thread?,’” Murray told an audience of nearly 700.
You have free articles remaining.
Murray was the second guest in this fall’s 66th season of Purdue University Northwest’s Sinai Forum speaker series, sponsored Sunday night by The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, as well as HealthLinc, which sponsored the event's reception.
Despite her challenges — caring for her drug-addicted parents in her adolescence and making her own way as a homeless teenager on the streets of New York’s Bronx borough — Murray found a desire to overcome the adversity in which she was raised.
Her mother’s death and the support echoed to her from mentors like Arthur and Perry provided a wake up call.
The teenager, once chronically absent and falling behind in class, pushed herself to regain her academic standing, completing high school in just two years and applying to an accumulating list of scholarships to bring her dreams of higher education to fruition.
The now-Harvard educated, best-selling author shares her experiences as an example of what she calls the American dream.
She advocates for strong mentorships and relationship building among underprivileged youth and founded the nonprofit The Arthur Project in her native Bronx to instill the same positive supports Murray found in her own mentors all those years ago.
“What difference are you making?” Murray challenges those she meets. “It’s an important question because it's a power we’re going to have whether or not we want to have it.”
She encouraged her audience Sunday not to let life’s distractions get in the way of making that difference.
“All you ever have to do is decide and act on it,” Murray said.