Griffith area residents to see school referendum on ballot

Griffith residents are asked to support a referendum for the school corporation to support safety and security updates, efforts to retain and attract teachers and to maintain and expand academic programming.

If the referendum passes, it would institute a tax increase estimated at $0.3294 per $100 of assessed value. That would amount to $26.83 a month, or $321.99 annually, for a $200,000 home with a net assessed value of $97,750, according to a presentation given to Griffith residents Feb. 4.

The referendum tax — which would increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence by 48.39% and the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property by 41.07% — would be in effect for the next eight years. This is the first referendum GPS has tried to pass, following suit with many neighboring districts.

“The stability of the schools has a direct impact on the community. Investing in our students will secure home values and future families and businesses investing in Griffith. The culture we have built at Griffith Public Schools will appeal to outstanding educators and most importantly, positively impact our children,” superintendent Leah Dumezich said.

According to the presentation, Griffith Public Schools' ending cash balance in 2020 was $3,587,000. The 2021 projected ending cash balance is $4,379,000 and the 2022 projected ending cash balance is $3,975,000. The presentation indicated by 2024, the projected cash balance could dip into the negatives.

GPS currently has outstanding general obligation debt totaling $1,095,000. General obligation debt capacity, as of the day of the document’s upload to the GPS website, was $3,544,340.

Griffith has used its $356,591.19 in CARES Act funds to provide teacher stipends, purchase two school buses and purchase cleaning products and supplies, thermometers, safety precautions and measures. They used their $1,555,604.45 in ESSER II funds to pay 34 teacher salaries and benefits. They have not used the 3,493,666.62 in ESSER III funds, but it is slated to be used for remediation and tutoring.

The estimated annual revenue from the referendum levy would be $2,292,2981. According to plans Griffith Public Schools has announced, $67,920 would go toward safety and security, $2,083,800 toward retaining and attracting teachers and staff, $88,487 toward improvements to student transportation and $101,650 toward the operations fund.

The website said if the referendum passes, the district will be able to maintain small class sizes, tutoring opportunities, remediation during the school day, after school programs for elementary students, STEAM, music, art, PE and library for elementary students, extracurriculars and sports programs.

Dumezich said if the referendum fails, class sizes would be nearly 30 students in the elementary level and over 30 students for upper levels.

If the referendum does not pass, school officials say they would have to look at a significant reduction in force, including teachers and support staff. Transportation would also take a hit, as Dumezich said the district would plan to give a three-year notice regarding the end of bus service to GPS.

The district has pursued cost-cutting moves in recent years, such as reducing staff in 2019 and repurposing Ready Elementary and leasing it to the Crossroads YMCA.

Kim Conner, school board president, said that when she ran, she was initially against a referendum. However, when she went in-depth into the finances, it made sense.

“I did this for the kids, every single kid in the district is who I ran for. At the end of the day, that is who I will continue to fight for,” Conner said.

However, voters are uncertain how they will vote come May 3.

Kim Rusch, a realtor who no longer has students in the district, is leaning against supporting the referendum. She does not support the actions administration has taken in recent years and said she sees a lack of transparency in the district.

“I think they’re asking for too much and too many years,” Rusch said.

Kathy Planer, a retired GPS teacher, plans to vote in support, despite being on a fixed income.

“If you are angry that this should even be asked of you, please direct your anger to where the problem stems from, your state legislature and government,” Planer said. “Our current administration, teachers, and school board are doing a great job.”

Ashley Simpson has no children in the school district, but still plans to vote yes to help keep her home value up. She is originally from Illinois and said property taxes are nowhere near what it is there.

Lori Rose, chair of the PAC committee for GPS, said GPS has done a lot for her family.

"So many teachers, staff and administrators hold a special place in my heart for everything they have done for our family. So yes, I will support what our district needs to make GPS even bigger and better!" Rose said.

