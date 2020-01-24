Griffith High School principal on leave

GRIFFITH — Griffith High School Principal Brian Orkis is on leave.

Griffith Public Schools Superintendent Michele Riise announced the change in a 30-second phone call to high school parents Thursday night.

Eldon Ready Elementary School Principal Christine Brenner will serve as interim principal at Griffith Middle/High School.

Ready Dean of Students Ambre Cain will fill in for Brenner as interim principal at the elementary.

“I am confident that both leaders will do a fine job in this role for as long as it is needed,” Riise said in an email to The Times.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school district did not reveal why Orkis is on leave or if he will return.

Riise declined to say whether Orkis requested the leave or if he was placed on leave by school administration.

The longtime Griffith Public Schools employee replaced retired high school principal Bill Cope in the 2014-15 school year under then-superintendent Pete Morikis.

Orkis was with the Griffith Public Schools for 10 years before being named principal, according to a 2014 district news release.