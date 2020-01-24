Griffith High School principal on leave

GRIFFITH — Griffith High School Principal Brian Orkis is on leave.
Griffith Public Schools Superintendent Michele Riise announced the change in a 30-second phone call to high school parents Thursday night.
Eldon Ready Elementary School Principal Christine Brenner will serve as interim principal at Griffith Middle/High School.
Ready Dean of Students Ambre Cain will fill in for Brenner as interim principal at the elementary.
“I am confident that both leaders will do a fine job in this role for as long as it is needed,” Riise said in an email to The Times.
The school district did not reveal why Orkis is on leave or if he will return.
Riise declined to say whether Orkis requested the leave or if he was placed on leave by school administration.
The longtime Griffith Public Schools employee replaced retired high school principal Bill Cope in the 2014-15 school year under then-superintendent Pete Morikis.
Orkis was with the Griffith Public Schools for 10 years before being named principal, according to a 2014 district news release.
He previously served as Griffith Middle School principal and Griffith High School dean of students, as well as a teacher and coach of Griffith track, wrestling and football.
Superintendent Michele Riise’s full statement to parents reads: “Good evening, this is Mrs. Michele Riise, superintendent of Griffith Public Schools. This message is to notify you that Mr. Brian Orkis is on a leave. To assist students, parents and staff, Mrs. Christine Brenner will be the interim principal at this time. I am confident that Mrs. Brenner will do a great job filling his role and position at Griffith High School. Have a good evening, Panthers.”