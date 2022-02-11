Griffith Public Schools board votes for new superintendent

GRIFFITH — Griffith Public Schools has a new superintendent.

Leah Dumezich, who was previously serving as interim superintendent, was unanimously voted by the school board Thursday to be the superintendent. She had served in an interim capacity since July 2021, when the former superintendent resigned.

Dumezich will be paid an annual salary of $137,500 through June 30, 2024.

Griffith Public Schools held a public hearing regarding the superintendent contract Feb. 3.

Referendum on ballot

Griffith Public Schools held a presentation Feb. 7 regarding the referendum on voters’ ballots in May.

Under the referendum, property in the Griffith Public Schools district would pay $0.2852 per $100 of assessed valuation. According to the presentation, a $150,000 home would pay $15.51 per month additional in property taxes. The referendum would last seven years.

The referendum money would be used to compensate additional teachers and staff, expand program offerings, offset the deficit created by the state of Indiana funding formula and lower enrollment of students, and increase the Rainy Day fund for future funding losses.

According to the presentation, the district has a $1.5 million deficit due to decreasing enrollment and reduced funds at the state and federal levels.

In the 2019 to 2020 school year, there was a net loss of 189 students due to several factors. In the 2020-21 school year, GPS saw a decrease of 251 students.

The presentation states that several other options were considered instead of a referendum. The district has reduced expenses by decreasing staff and increasing class sizes, but said it has been met with criticism.

The district said that GPS school taxes are among the lowest of surrounding school districts. The presentation said that it understands that some people are experiencing economic insecurity due to the pandemic.

However, GPS said there are no other funding options and the 2020 school year has depleted the Rainy Day fund. The presentation provides several examples of cost saving measures the district has taken, such as conversion to LED lighting and reduction in program offerings.

On the ballot, the referendum will read:

"For the seven (7) calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall the Griffith Public Schools impose a property tax that does not exceed $0.2852 on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation for the purpose of funding and maintaining the current educational programs, including compensation of teachers and staff, maintaining class sizes and providing additional program offerings to our students.”

