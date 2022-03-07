Griffith residents debate upcoming school referendum

GRIFFITH — Griffith residents are debating how they will vote in May regarding the Griffith Public Schools referendum.

The school district has a referendum on the ballot that would institute at tax increase estimated at $0.3294 per $100 of assessed value. That would amount to $26.83 a month, or $321.99 annually, for a $200,000 home with a net assessed value of $97,750, according to a presentation given to Griffith residents Feb. 4.

The referendum tax — which would increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence by 48.39% and the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property by 41.07% — would be in effect for the next eight years.

The referendum aims to fund the Griffith School Property Tax Levy Plan, which will include safety and security upgrades and efforts to retain and attract teachers and staff and to maintain and expand academic programming.

Superintendent Leah Dumezich said the Griffith community has historically rallied and supported public schools.

"Griffith is an amazing community, and I believe that with the community’s support, the Griffith Public Schools will continue to thrive," Dumezich said in an email.

According to the presentation, Griffith Public Schools' ending cash balance in 2020 was $3,587,000. The 2021 projected ending cash balance is $4,379,000 and the 2022 projected ending cash balance is $3,975,000. The presentation indicated by 2024, the projected cash balance could dip into the negatives.

GPS currently has outstanding general obligation debt totaling $1,095,000. General obligation debt capacity, as of the day of the document’s upload to the GPS website, was $3,544,340.

Griffith has used its $356,591.19 in CARES Act funds to provide teacher stipends, purchase two school buses and purchase cleaning products and supplies, thermometers, safety precautions and measurers. They used their $1,555,604.45 in ESSER II funds to pay 34 teacher salaries and benefits. They have not used the 3,493,666.62 in ESSER III funds, but it is slated to be used for remediation and tutoring.

The estimated annual revenue from the referendum levy would be $2,292,2981. According to plans Griffith Public Schools has announced, $67,920 would go toward safety and security, $2,083,800 toward retaining and attracting teachers and staff, $88,487 toward improvements to student transportation and $101,650 toward the operations fund.

The website said if the referendum passes, the district will be able to maintain small class sizes, tutoring opportunities, remediation during the school day, after school programs for elementary students, STEAM, music, art, PE and library for elementary students, extracurriculars and sports programs.

If the referendum does not pass, school officials say they would have to look at a significant reduction in force, including teachers and support staff.

The district has pursued cost-cutting moves in recent years, such as reducing staff in 2019 and repurposing Ready Elementary and leasing it to the Crossroads YMCA.

Griffith voters are weighing the referendum now.

Don Bowman, a resident of Griffith who has no children in the Griffith Public Schools system, said he supports the referendum. He said teachers do a lot and deserve to get paid a good wage.

Currently, GPS pays $40,000 as a base salary for teachers and will move to $42,000 if a referendum passes.

Bowman said that if it does not pass, it will be hard to attract teachers here. And even if it failed in May and passed in the future, teachers would not want to come to the area, he believes. He said currently there is a nationwide teacher shortage, and this would only make things worse.

Tina Martin, a homeowner in Griffith with two children in the school system, is uncertain how she will vote. She said she has had some problems with the district over the years but is trying to give it another chance and wants to put her best foot forward. Martin said for her house, it would be roughly $10.25 a month.

However, she said some of her friends would be more impacted, which makes her uncertain.

Jill Jewett, a homeowner in Griffith for the last six years who does not have children in the schools, said she is planning to vote in support of the referendum. She said she is concerned that if the referendum fails, her home value will go down because people will not move to an area with low quality schools. Jewett said for her home, it should cost $23.16 a month.

Kim Rusch, a homeowner and real estate agent in Griffith, also with no children in the school system, plans to vote against the referendum. She said she feels the district is using scare tactics to pressure people to vote for it and she has seen some concerning actions from the recent administration.

One major subject Rusch mentioned was the leasing of Ready Elementary to the YMCA. Ready Elementary’s closure pushed kindergarten through second-grade students in Griffith to Wadsworth Elementary and third- to fifth-grade students to Beiriger Elementary. Sixth-graders were moved to Griffith Middle School.

Annette Snyder has lived in Griffith for 16 years and bought a house six years ago. Snyder has two children in Griffith schools. When they were deciding to buy a house, they stayed in Griffith due to the quality of the schools, she said.

Snyder said some actions from previous administration have left a bad taste in residents’ mouths, but they are doing their best. She said so much would be lost if the referendum fails.

She said that she had not calculated her tax increase but that it did not matter because she still supported it.

Nikki Ladewig, a resident with a daughter in GPS who has lived in Griffith for 17 years, said she was on the fence. She said that if it is a necessity, she is not opposed, but she wants to collect more information.

Kay Orzechowicz taught at Griffith High School until July 2020. She said yard signs are being made that say “Keep The Momentum Going" to encourage support for the referendum.

She said so many positive things are happening now in Griffith, and she plans to vote in support. She said she is incredibly supportive of the raises for teachers. She thinks without the referendum, GPS would be skeletal in terms of staff.

Orzechowicz said people keep moving into town, with houses barely lasting on the market. She said Griffith is a good area and encouraged others to support the referendum.

The referendum will be on May 3 ballots.

