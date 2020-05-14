Griffith School Board extends superintendent's contract

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — The Griffith School Board has shown its support for Superintendent Michele Riise, but many parents haven't displayed the same feelings.

The School Board on Thursday unanimously extended Riise's contract in a virtual meeting.

“I want to thank the board for their confidence in me,” Riise said of the new contract that runs until 2023. “That meant a lot to me because we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Board President Kathy Ruesken said Riise “proved herself to us” as she worked diligently during her last two years as superintendent to address issues she's found within the school district.

“She's persevered in all of it,” Ruesken said.

Riise's annual base salary remains the same at $135,000 in the new contract.

In the days before Thursday's meeting, 140 public comments were issued electronically, and the majority of them were either in opposition to Riise's extension, expressing concerns or asking questions about the matter.

“As a home owner in Griffith who has three children attending the public school system I am highly upset with all of these things,” one resident said in a comment posted on the Griffith Public Schools website.