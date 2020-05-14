Griffith School Board extends superintendent's contract

GRIFFITH — The Griffith School Board has shown its support for Superintendent Michele Riise, but many parents haven't displayed the same feelings.
The School Board on Thursday unanimously extended Riise's contract in a virtual meeting.
“I want to thank the board for their confidence in me,” Riise said of the new contract that runs until 2023. “That meant a lot to me because we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Board President Kathy Ruesken said Riise “proved herself to us” as she worked diligently during her last two years as superintendent to address issues she's found within the school district.
“She's persevered in all of it,” Ruesken said.
Riise's annual base salary remains the same at $135,000 in the new contract.
In the days before Thursday's meeting, 140 public comments were issued electronically, and the majority of them were either in opposition to Riise's extension, expressing concerns or asking questions about the matter.
“As a home owner in Griffith who has three children attending the public school system I am highly upset with all of these things,” one resident said in a comment posted on the Griffith Public Schools website.
Board members reviewed the comments during the meeting that was streamed on YouTube, and they showed support for Riise as they addressed them.
“I firmly believe Griffith Public Schools is heading in a great direction,” board member John Dudlicek said.
Riise's contract extension follows the school district's recent approval of a strategic plan that includes the closure of Ready Elementary and consolidating Griffith’s declining enrollment of 2,260 students in the remaining elementary, middle and high schools buildings.
Ruesken described the reconfiguration of grade levels in school buildings as exciting, and it can bring “so many benefits.”
Many concerns have been expressed about the consolidation, and some residents are worried their property values could decrease after Ready closes.
Dudlicek said property values will increase as the Griffith school system improves.
“What I know is this is good for students,” Dudlicek said of the grade level reconfiguration.
The Griffith Town Council on Tuesday voted 4-1 to approve a resolution asking the School Board to delay taking action on the closure for at least 120 days.
The school district's strategic plan also calls for the YMCA to occupy the vacated Ready building. The move would allow the organization to expand.
“We have a huge benefit to have the YMCA in the town of Griffith,” Dudlicek said.
The district has faced other recent changes, including staff members have been laid off because of declining state and tax revenues and anticipated costs to expand curriculum offerings in fields like science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“This does not make sense if we are trying to be a fiscally responsible school system,” according to one of the public comments issued to the school district. “One month we are closing schools, the next month we are giving long term contracts to our current superintendent.”
There also were many electronic public comments in favor of Riise's contract extension and supportive of the work she has done in the community.
“Developing relationships and creating a climate of collaboration has only occurred under Mrs. Riise's leadership,” one comment stated. “Please allow her to continue and extend her contract so that the positive work that has begun can be built upon.”
