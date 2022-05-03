Griffith school referendum appears headed for approval

GRIFFITH — Voters appeared late Tuesday to have approved a school referendum that would support safety and security updates, efforts to retain and attract teachers and maintain and expand academic programming.

The referendum will institute a tax increase estimated at $0.3294 per $100 of assessed valuation. That amounts to $26.83 a month, or $321.99 annually, for a $200,000 home with a net assessed value of $97,750, according to a presentation given to Griffith residents Feb. 4.

The referendum tax — which will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence by 48.39% and the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property by 41.07% — will be in effect for the next eight years. This is the first referendum Griffith has passed, following suit with many neighboring districts.

The Griffith Public Schools website said the referendum passing will enable the district to maintain small class sizes, tutoring opportunities, remediation during the school day, after school programs for elementary students, STEAM, music, art, PE and library for elementary students, extracurriculars and sports programs.

The estimated annual revenue from the referendum levy will be $2,292,2981. According to plans Griffith Public Schools has announced, $67,920 will go toward safety and security, $2,083,800 toward retaining and attracting teachers and staff, $88,487 toward improvements to student transportation and $101,650 toward the operations fund.

Superintendent Leah Dumezich said if the referendum had failed, class sizes would be nearly 30 students in the elementary level and over 30 students for upper levels. Transportation would have also taken a hit, as Dumezich said the district would have had to give a three-year notice regarding the end of bus service to GPS.

The district has pursued cost-cutting moves in recent years, such as reducing staff in 2019 and repurposing Ready Elementary and leasing it to the Crossroads YMCA.

