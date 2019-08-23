{{featured_button_text}}
GRIFFITH — Police are investigating a threat at Griffith Middle/High School, according to notifications sent to Griffith parents.

Parents were first alerted around noon Friday that middle and high school students were placed on lockdown. 

All students are safe, according to a Griffith Public Schools message to parents, but no one is being allowed to enter of exit the school building.

Nearby Beiriger Elementary School is having indoor recess as a preventative measure, according to the school's messages.

The Times has placed calls with Griffith Public Schools and Griffith officials.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

