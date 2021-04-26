Groundbreaking for new Taft Middle School in Crown Point set for July

CROWN POINT — School officials plan to break ground this July on the new $77 million Taft Middle School.

Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said the school is expected to open for students in August 2023 on a 98-acre site near 121st Avenue and Gibson Street in Winfield.

A 33-page report on the general look of the school is set to be posted on the school district’s website this week.

The school would accommodate 1,400 students. It will have a 705-space parking lot, with enough space to ease traffic gridlock during the beginning and end of school days.

It will accommodate three grade levels, with classrooms that will all be equipped with 70-inch video monitors.

Taft will also feature a television studio in addition to an enlarged library and media center, a main and auxiliary gymnasium, and a covered entryway to shelter those entering the building.

Terrill said its design includes an abundance of high windows that will admit sunlight.

The campus will have room for football fields; a track; baseball and softball diamonds; a soccer field; and tennis courts.