Groundbreaking for new Taft Middle School in Crown Point set for July
A rendering shows a proposed layout of the new Taft Middle School at 12408 Gibson St., Winfield. 

CROWN POINT — School officials plan to break ground this July on the new $77 million Taft Middle School.

Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said the school is expected to open for students in August 2023 on a 98-acre site near 121st Avenue and Gibson Street in Winfield.

A 33-page report on the general look of the school is set to be posted on the school district’s website this week.

The school would accommodate 1,400 students. It will have a 705-space parking lot, with enough space to ease traffic gridlock during the beginning and end of school days.

It will accommodate three grade levels, with classrooms that will all be equipped with 70-inch video monitors.

Taft will also feature a television studio in addition to an enlarged library and media center, a main and auxiliary gymnasium, and a covered entryway to shelter those entering the building.

Terrill said its design includes an abundance of high windows that will admit sunlight.

The campus will have room for football fields; a track; baseball and softball diamonds; a soccer field; and tennis courts.

The site also will include 10 acres of wooded area and a pond, which could offer outdoor educational activities.

It would be nearly four times larger than the middle school's current location at 1000 S. Main St.

Taft Middle School was originally built in 1954 as a seven-classroom elementary school. The building has since numerous additions and renovations.

The school district also has plans for the expansion of Crown Point High School, Douglas MacArthur Elementary and Timothy Ball Elementary, as well as renovations and technology upgrades district wide.

