Hammond Central High School graduates first class

HAMMOND — The first graduating class of Hammond Central High School was told to never stop learning at its ceremony Wednesday.

"There are many different ways to continue to grow," guest speaker David Jasper said.

There were 365 graduates, all convening from the former Gavit High School, Clark Middle/High School and Hammond High School.

Jasper, a leader in the information technology field, emphasized the students had many paths ahead of them.

The ceremony began with a formal welcome from De'Aria Morris, class secretary and treasurer. She said that while they come from different backgrounds, they are all united as Hammond Central students.

"No matter where we go, or what we do, there will be challenges. But we must face those challenges head-on, as we have through the pandemic," Morris said.

Lesli Hernandez, senior class vice president, and Gabriela Calderon, senior class president, recognized the teachers, staff and families involved in getting the graduates to the ceremony. Calderon provided her remarks in both English and Spanish.

Salutatorian Yazline Herrera said that the past four years and especially this year pushed her out of her comfort zone.

"Getting to know this school was quite the experience, and it had a rocky start. But leaving now, I am disappointed," Herrera said. She said she wished she had more time with the friends she made.

Valedictorian Dominique Woods said that while the future is uncertain, the graduates have a lot of experience with change.

"We all share one experience. We were forced to uproot schools and environments that were home to us," Woods said. "Not only did we have to make this huge adjustment, we had to deal with the effects of COVID."

She said they did not let the change bring them down, instead valuing the opportunities that came with.

"Despite all of our fears, we need change," Woods said. "Learning to accept change is learning to accept progression."

Following the valedictorian remarks, Hammond AlumCats provided scholarships for both Herrera and Woods.

Jasper then came up and spoke about his background and emphasized how there are so many paths to take. He said no matter what choices they make, they can do it and be successful.

"You've shown good determination in getting all your credits," Jasper said. "Graduates, now what do you want to do in this ever-changing world we are in?"

He said there is no one right path, and students can pursue college, military or any other options.

"2022 graduates, you can do it. You can do it," Jasper said.

Following Jasper, the class was presented by Principal David Verta. School board president John Czulno accepted the graduates and conferred their degrees.

Superintendent Scott Miller then emphasized to graduates why it is important for them to be kind and "life-givers" rather than cruel and "life-takers."

"Realize that your choices are greater than yourself," Miller said, noting how any small choice will impact their greater community.

He said it is important to spread more positivity in the world and too many people do not.

"If you're like me, you know we have a lot of life-takers in this world and need more life-givers," Miller said.

