Hammond, Lake Ridge Schools defend challenge of $1 charter sale law

Charter school authorizers and operators across the state then are informed of the vacancy and given 30 days to express interest in buying or leasing the building for $1.

The Hammond and Lake Ridge districts together have four closed schools in their districts, and Hammond intends to close two more by fall 2021.

None of those schools has been listed with the IDOE for charter notification, which has led the state to argue the districts have no grounds to sue the state given it is unknown whether their buildings are at risk of being sold for $1.

The Office of the Attorney General, representing the governor, the IDOE and the Indiana State Board of Education, did not respond to requests for comment.

Unlike Hammond and Lake Ridge, West Lafayette did list its closed Happy Hollow Elementary with the IDOE earlier this year upon a Tippecanoe Circuit Court judge’s urging, finding that no charter operators took interest.

Yet, the state law still poses harm, the schools’ attorneys argue, because of the lost property value and planning ability posed by the uncertain nature of if a charter organization may later express interest.