The School City of Hammond and the Lake Ridge Schools Corp. are joining the West Lafayette Community School Corp. in its challenge of a state law allowing for the sale of vacant school buildings to charter entities for $1.
The two north Lake County school districts filed a joint motion to intervene in the West Lafayette case on Friday, setting the stage for an argument the schools’ attorney says has implications for districts across Indiana.
The lawsuit, originally filed by the West Lafayette Community School Corp. in September, questions the constitutionality of a state law which allows charter schools first claim to move into a shuttered school building within a two-year window of the school’s closure.
Under the law, school districts are required to notify the state within 10 days of deciding to no longer use or occupy a building. The state must then inform all statewide charter organizations of the available building, giving the charter organizations 30 days to declare their intention to buy or lease the space and 90 days to submit a timeline for the beginning of classroom instruction.
The West Lafayette Community School Corp., which closed its Happy Hollow Elementary School in October 2018, argues the law goes against the state and federal constitutions, allowing for the seizure of property without just compensation.
“We could lose a parcel of real estate of $6 million and all we would receive is $1,” said Robert Reiling, an attorney for West Lafayette schools. “That’s significant.”
The City of West Lafayette is currently leasing space in the Happy Hollow building while West Lafayette works to renovate future space intended for its city hall, Reiling said.
Attorney General Curtis Hill — representing Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is named in the lawsuit — has moved to dismiss the case, saying in court documents West Lafayette’s argument is “merely hypothetical and speculative” and the district has brought no “demonstrable injury,” given that no charter school has expressed interest in the Happy Hollow property.
But, attorneys for the three districts say they shouldn’t have to wait for charter schools to take action, and that schools across the state, even before deciding to close buildings, are feeling the effect of the $1 rule.
“The mere existence of this statute affects school decision making,” said Sara Blevins, an attorney representing Hammond and Lake Ridge schools. “They’re more or less being forced to give up a building for free.”
The Hammond and Lake Ridge districts — under financial strain from declining enrollment and expected losses when property tax caps take effect in 2020 — both closed elementary buildings in their districts at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Hammond’s closed Columbia, Lafayette and Miller schools are being used as storage, Superintendent Scott Miller said in a community meeting last week. Lake Ridge’s shuttered Hosford Park New Tech Elementary is being used for “school related, non-classroom activities,” according to the Friday court filing.
The two Northwest Indiana districts plan to share legal fees in joining the West Lafayette case.
The School City of Hammond Board of Trustees signed a resolution of support for the West Lafayette lawsuit on Wednesday night — the same night the board voted to close the district’s Clark and Gavit middle/high schools with the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“We feel strongly this law is unjust to public schools,” Miller said.
Proponents of the law say it provides opportunity to public charter schools, which cannot solicit referendum funding to build schools in the same way public districts can, to continue offering public education opportunities in a community once a traditional public school closes.
A spokesperson for the governor declined to comment on additional districts joining the West Lafayette lawsuit. The attorney general's office did not respond to a request for comment. The state’s motion to dismiss the West Lafayette case will be heard in the Tippecanoe Circuit Court on Monday.
“As other school corporations participate in this lawsuit, it will become apparent — some of them are much more at risk than we are today,” West Lafayette’s Reiling said. “We just anticipated the risk, but it’s a risk all schools face.”