Hammond, Lake Ridge to move forward in challenge of state law allowing sale of school property for $1

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond and Lake Ridge Schools have standing to move forward in their challenge of a state law allowing the sale of unused school buildings to interested charter schools for $1, a Lake Superior Court judge decided Thursday.
The School City of Hammond and Lake Ridge Schools are bringing the lawsuit, which names Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Board of Education and the Indiana Department of Education, after recent school closures in both districts.
Under Indiana law, school corporations are required to notify the IDOE of vacant properties within 10 days of deciding to close, no longer use or no longer occupy a school.
Hammond superintendent recommends shuttering 3 schools, cutting more than 130 positions by next year; school board to vote Tuesday
Charter school authorizers and operators across the state then are informed of the vacancy and given 30 days to express interest in buying or leasing the building for $1.
Neither Lake Ridge Schools nor the School City of Hammond have listed their closed schools with the Indiana Department of Education.
The Hammond and Lake Ridge districts together have four schools in their districts closed with the end of the 2018-19 school year, and Hammond intends to close two more by fall 2021.
All schools are being used for other purposes and their school boards have not resolved to sell the buildings, attorneys said Thursday, so the properties, therefore, have not been listed with the state.
In the Thursday afternoon hearing, attorney Kelly Earls, representing the state, argued the court should dismiss the case for that reason.
"You can't have speculation," Earls said. "You can't have something that might hurt you."
Lake Superior Court Judge Stephen Scheele also heard arguments Thursday on whether the West Lafayette Community School Corp., which brought a similar case in Tippecanoe County last September, should be allowed to join as an intervening party in the Lake Ridge and Hammond schools case.
The West Lafayette district did list its closed Happy Hollow Elementary School — valued to be worth at least $6 million, according to the corporation's petition — only after a judge ordered the district to do so in the dismissed Tippecanoe Circuit Court case.
At that time, no charter school expressed interest, which the state argued was reason to deny West Lafayette their petition to intervene in the case.
Attorneys for the three school districts argued that although no charter schools have expressed interest, the very possibility that districts could be made to sell property for just $1 has driven down appraisals for other school buildings and has cast a cloud over districts' ability to plan financially.
"We know of no clients in our firm that would give up their schools for nothing," said Monica Conrad, representing the school districts. "This is a concern for every single school building."
Scheele commended attorneys on both sides for navigating the complexity of the state statute and its associated case law before denying the state's motion to dismiss and granting West Lafayette's petition to intervene.
The judge's decision Thursday will allow attorneys to move forward in the case and bring further arguments in the coming weeks regarding the constitutionality of the state law.
