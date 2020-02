Hammond names principals for high school transition; plans to seek input in school branding

Lauren Dado, currently assistant principal at Clark, would move into the Hammond Area Career Center principal role vacated when Miller, the career center's former principal, becomes superintendent in April. Miller recommended the three administrators receive a stipend, which is yet to be determined, in addition to their regular salary schedule to compensate the additional work ushering through the school transition.

The board approved the recommendations in a 4-1 vote with vice president Carlotta Blake-King dissenting.

Miller said he brought the recommendations nearly a year and a half before consolidation takes effect to give the incoming principals time and clarity in working to overseeing students' transition to their new schools and to take part in training for the district's implementation of a new, New Tech Network curriculum, similar to what is being taught in nearby Lake Ridge New Tech Schools.

He said timing of the recommendations, which will bring downsizing at the administrative level, also allows non-returning school leaders advance notice for seeking new opportunities.