Hammond proposing in-person summer school

HAMMOND — After nearly an entire school year of virtual learning, the School City of Hammond is proposing two sessions of in-person summer school.

Tony Salinas, director of elementary education, and Leslie Yanders, director of secondary education, outlined the summer remediation proposal Tuesday at a School Board work session.

With summer school registration beginning in May, the program will offer morning and afternoon sessions during two sessions. The first session runs June 7-24, with the second session July 6-22. Morning hours for either session are 8:30-11:30 a.m., with afternoon classes 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The two sessions offer students more opportunities, Yanders said. The high school program is for credit recovery, while the middle school session addresses current grade level standards, she said.

Salinas said lesson plans will be created for all summer school teachers. In addition, to measure progress, students will take a pre-test prior to the session and a post-test at the end.

As Yanders explained, target student audiences include high school seniors short of graduation credits or who need Core 40 credits. Also targeted are students recommended by teachers based on standardized testing results.