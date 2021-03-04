Hammond School Board approves athletic upgrades

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is looking to give equity to its athletes.
To help see that goal along, the School Board approved purchasing $421,069 in athletic equipment for Hammond Central and Morton high schools on Tuesday.
"We believe that this investment will increase academic performance in our secondary schools. It will create equity in our athletic departments with the resources students interact with day in and day out," said Sean Kinsey, athletic director at Morton High School.
"It will make our athletic facilities safer, and in better compliance with standards set by the IHSAA, and coaches, athletic directors and athletic training professional organizations."
For Central, the purchase includes rebranded uniforms for every sport at every level, new weight equipment, new wrestling mats, new track equipment and new soccer goals.
New upgrades at Morton include new uniforms for fall sports with increased participation, new weight equipment and new flooring in the weight room, a new basketball shooting machine and a new timer unit for track and field.
Both high schools will receive new athletic training equipment; online registration/participation forms; new competition balls for football, volleyball, soccer, tennis, baseball, basketball and softball; new football helmets; new football shoulder pads (at Central); new football coach communication headsets; and baseball and softball outdoor hitting cages with nets.
"A big piece of this for us is equity. At Morton, Gavit students would come into a building with out-of-date equipment in poor condition," Kinsey said.
"This investment will not only create equity within the district, but it also will put Hammond kids on par with surrounding schools our size. This investment will also address gender equity in our athletic departments, as we would have equal access for girls and boys to these upgrades."
Kinsey said the upgrades also aim to make athletics more accessible to students, which is why the department is looking to launch online registration.
The system reduces the amount of papers students would need to turn in from 10 to 12 to one, and the program translates the registration process, Kinsey added.
Hammond Central Athletic Director Chris Moore said athletics engage the student population beyond student-athletes, as well as the community.
"We want, again, with the new school to be able to invest in these types of equipment and resources because it is visible," Moore said.
"It is visible to our neighboring communities. It's visible to us. And we see in our own community, the city of Hammond has invested a lot in youth athletics throughout the past 10, 15 years."
The board approved the upgrades 4-0, with board Trustee Carlotta Blake-King abstaining.