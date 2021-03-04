Hammond School Board approves athletic upgrades

"A big piece of this for us is equity. At Morton, Gavit students would come into a building with out-of-date equipment in poor condition," Kinsey said.

"This investment will not only create equity within the district, but it also will put Hammond kids on par with surrounding schools our size. This investment will also address gender equity in our athletic departments, as we would have equal access for girls and boys to these upgrades."

Kinsey said the upgrades also aim to make athletics more accessible to students, which is why the department is looking to launch online registration.

The system reduces the amount of papers students would need to turn in from 10 to 12 to one, and the program translates the registration process, Kinsey added.

Hammond Central Athletic Director Chris Moore said athletics engage the student population beyond student-athletes, as well as the community.

"We want, again, with the new school to be able to invest in these types of equipment and resources because it is visible," Moore said.