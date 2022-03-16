Hammond school board approves raise for superintendent

The Hammond Board of School Trustees voted to approve a new contract for Superintendent Scott Miller Tuesday, despite pushback from some members of the public.

Trustee Carlotta Blake-King was the only board member to vote in opposition.

Miller’s current contract indicates he is paid $150,000 annually, with an annuity of $14,500. Under the new contract, he will have a base salary of $178,000 annually for the period that began July 1, 2021, and will conclude June 30, 2024.

Under the contract, the superintendent’s performance will be evaluated each year. If his evaluation is “effective,” he will receive a $3,000 increase in his salary, or $5,000 if his evaluation is “highly effective.”

Currently, Miller’s annual pay is low in comparison to other superintendents in Northwest Indiana. Larry Veracco of the Lake Central School Corp. has a base salary of $172,943. James McCall of Valparaiso Community Schools had a base salary of $170,000 for the 2020-21 academic year, the latest available contract on VCS’s website.

Miller was hired to lead the Region’s largest school district in 2019. In the time since his hiring, several Hammond schools were closed, and Hammond Central High School has opened.

At Tuesday's board meeting, several residents repeated their concern about Miller’s qualifications for the role.

In Indiana, a superintendent is required to have at least an Ed.S., which is a postgraduate degree for professional educators, in addition to several other requirements. According to the district's website, Miller has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Northwest and a master’s degree from Purdue Calumet.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, Miller has a temporary superintendent license, which expires in 2024.

Leslie Miller, a resident of Hammond with a student in the school city, criticized Miller's performance and said the district would be doing a disservice by approving the contract.

She said his pay should not be compared to other superintendents in the region, as other school corporations are seeing success Hammond is not. She then said the school board would not be reelected if they approved the contract.

Katrina Alexander asked how approval of the contract would impact teachers and students. She said teachers who are operating on emergency licenses are expected to be working toward their permanent license.

Alexander said residents do not want the superintendent to get a raise until he has completed the necessary qualifications, but they are not opposed to Miller being in charge.

Cherie Roberts said Miller is asking for pay that people with doctorates have, when he does not have basic credentials. He said if Miller gets the credentials needed, they would be in support.

Paul Buck said residents are not saying to fire Miller, but he should get credentials first. Buck said the schools are failing. He said if Miller does not have credentials, find someone who does.

“In order to drive a car, you need a driver’s license,” Buck said, emphasizing that the same thing should occur for a superintendent.

When it came time to vote, Blake-King motioned to table the matter of the superintendent contract. Nobody seconded.

Prior to the board meeting, Blake-King expressed her disapproval of the contract in an email. She said the contract approval sets a bad precedent. She said educators are leaving the district due to not feeling valued, and enrollment is going down.

“Academically, we are on life support,” Blake-King said.

Trustee Cindy Murphy said Miller has done a great job. She emphasized that he has not gotten a raise since he began the job in 2019.

“You don’t need a Ph.D. to be a good superintendent,” Murphy said. She said Miller is taking classes to get toward that point.

Following the approval, Superintendent Miller emphasized how thankful he is for the support he's received. He said the consolidation of schools unfortunately aligned with the pandemic, which he realizes is not ideal. However, the corporation was in dire financial straits and was facing a possible state takeover.

Miller said he has seen a lot of progress in the last few years and he wants his naysayers to bury the hatchet and it is time to work together to highlight the good things happening in schools.

“I look forward to continuing to serve full of hope and promise that we can continue to improve Hammond schools together,” Miller said.

The next board meeting will be public work sessions March 17 and March 24. The next regular board meeting is April 5.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.