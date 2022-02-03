Hammond school board discusses construction, grants, legislation

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond Board of School Trustees met Tuesday to discuss construction updates and approve two $15,000 grants. Superintendent Scott Miller also discussed the opening of the new Wolves Wellness Center and House Bill 1134.

Construction updates

Work on the new Hammond Central High School is continuing into the school's second semester, with The Skillman Corp. working on athletic fields with the intention of having lighting for the fields and parking lots completed this month. In March, Skillman expects that underground piping and turf will be put in Hammond Central's new fields.

At Morton High School, crews recently completed renovations to the north science rooms and are working on creating a vestibule that would possibly allow for the opening of a wellness center.

The school board also approved two $15,000 grants for Hammond Central and Scott Middle School. The grants are to support Project Lead the Way, a program being offered at both schools that helps students explore several STEM pathways, such as computer science, engineering and biomedical science.

The board said it eventually plans to have Project Lead the Way at additional schools in the district.

Wolves Wellness Center

The Wolves Wellness Center opened at Hammond Central last week. The center, which is a partnership with Community HealthNet Health Centers, allows students and employees to get care on campus.

“We are very pleased to announce we have a full time nurse practitioner at no cost to the school district,” Miller said.

He said it works by having students see the school nurse first, and if they need additional care, they are sent to the nurse practitioner.

Miller also said prescriptions will be inexpensive at the center. He said the district is hoping to help parents by providing additional wraparound services, instead of them needing to go to a separate doctor or hospital for care.

Miller said they are hoping to build out this capability in Morton next year.

House Bill 1134

Miller said he will continue to advocate against House Bill 1134, a bill that could limit what is taught in Indiana’s classrooms and would require schools to post curriculum materials for parental review.

Miller previously testified against this bill, indicating that addressing sensitive topics helps students evaluate the truth.

“Some of the greatest times we’ve grown as a person is when we have had to feel a degree of discomfort,” Miller said during Tuesday's meeting.

He said that teachers and schools want to help students understand other people but that they are not having students categorize people in certain boxes.

Miller also said he was concerned about the limiting of social and emotional learning the bill could impose, especially as a lot of children come to school with a lack of those skills.

“Kids have had to deal with more trauma than ever before because of this pandemic,” Miller said.

He said sometimes teachers and schools can see what parents may miss regarding their student’s social and emotional health.

The next school board meeting is Feb. 15.

