Hammond school board OKs $11M in repairs to Morton, Scott

HAMMOND — Two of the School City of Hammond's oldest schools are set to receive various updates in the near future.
During a recent virtual school board meeting, the Board considered the renovations to Morton High School and Scott Middle School, which the district hopes to finish before the upcoming academic year, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said.
Though the district has previously completed projects at both schools, projects remain to improve the quality of life, energy efficiency and safety and security at both Morton and Scott, two of the district's oldest buildings, Miller said.
The proposed renovations are $5.7 million for improvements at Morton and $5.7 million at Scott. The projects, totaling more than $11 million, would be funded through bonds.
At Morton High School, improvements include installing a secure vestibule at the front entry; 600 lockers; renovations to science rooms; re-roofing parts of the building; replacing the gym floor; adding a health clinic; converting the small auditorium into an office space; replacing fence and windows; landscaping improvements; and a new exterior LED sign.
At Scott Middle School, renovations include installing a secure vestibule at the front entry; replacing seating and the sound system in the auditorium, as well as the gym floor and drinking fountains; refinishing 40 classrooms by repainting and replacing flooring, ceiling and lighting; renovating the classroom space where a pool used to be; painting existing lockers; painting the building soffit; repainting gym walls; replacing windows; fire alarm upgrades; renovating restrooms; and improvements to landscaping and asphalt.
Miller noted Scott and Morton are the last two schools in the district that don't have secured front entrances.
The board approved the renovations 4-1, with member Cindy Murphy voting no.
During the meeting, Murphy told fellow board members while there have been a lot of improvements made to schools over the years, the board doesn't know all of them, noting a 2017 facility study highlighted the need for improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"The second thing is ACC and Franklin are another two buildings that really need some repairs to them. We need to be letting the public know, this doesn't end here. We have a lot of buildings on the need improvement list," she said.
Murphy later told The Times her no vote came down to the board not knowing what the district needs in repairs, noting she didn't want to repeat the mistakes of 2017 by approving a new high school when a facility study later showed other buildings needed improvements.
The board also unanimously approved updating its 2017 facility study for $10,000 to reflect improvements that have been made.
Same academy, new name
Board members also recently considered two new names for the The Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts.
The board ultimately landed on the Hammond Arts and Performance Academy.
Miller said during the meeting the district has previously acknowledged "an inequity in how arts and music was implemented across the School City of Hammond."
Miller added the school district felt the Academy, also known as "HAPA," has a strong brand that resonates with the community and greater Lake County.
"As we move forward, the actual HAPA acronym — Hammond Academy for Performing Arts — does not fit the model that we have right now," Miller said. "Now, we have HAPA programming (kindergarten) through 12. We are scheduling for it at Hammond Central."
The suggestion for a new acronym came from students and staff who learn and teach at the Academy, Miller said.
Scott Sowinski, director of the Academy, told board members students have approached him about the Academy's name and how it doesn't include a reference to visual arts, despite the school offering technical theater, cinema and creative writing.
"We also don't isolate the fact that there's more to the arts than just performing. There's so much that goes on behind the scenes, and we wanted to make sure that we articulated that two-fold," Sowinski said.
While the school isn't rebranding in the sense of painting facilities or constructing a new building, the HAPA acronym will change as a "logical step of inclusion," to meet the moment and serve students and teachers, Sowinski said.
The Academy's new name was approved unanimously.
Applications to HAPA for the 2021-2022 academic year are open and are due March 15, according to the Academy's website.