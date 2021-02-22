Hammond school board OKs $11M in repairs to Morton, Scott

The board ultimately landed on the Hammond Arts and Performance Academy.

Miller said during the meeting the district has previously acknowledged "an inequity in how arts and music was implemented across the School City of Hammond."

Miller added the school district felt the Academy, also known as "HAPA," has a strong brand that resonates with the community and greater Lake County.

"As we move forward, the actual HAPA acronym — Hammond Academy for Performing Arts — does not fit the model that we have right now," Miller said. "Now, we have HAPA programming (kindergarten) through 12. We are scheduling for it at Hammond Central."

The suggestion for a new acronym came from students and staff who learn and teach at the Academy, Miller said.

Scott Sowinski, director of the Academy, told board members students have approached him about the Academy's name and how it doesn't include a reference to visual arts, despite the school offering technical theater, cinema and creative writing.

"We also don't isolate the fact that there's more to the arts than just performing. There's so much that goes on behind the scenes, and we wanted to make sure that we articulated that two-fold," Sowinski said.