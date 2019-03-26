HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond Board has selected a leading candidate to replace outgoing Superintendent Walter Watkins.
The district posted notice yesterday of a public hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 9, as well as a proposed contract for Scott Miller who currently serves as principal of the Hammond Area Career Center.
Miller brings with him years of experience in the Hammond district, who also currently serves as the District 2 director of career and technical education.
He describes the programs he oversees in a video posted to the Area Career Center website as advantageous in helping students gain employment opportunities and industry certifications all while still in school.
"Whether you're college bound, military focused or you're ready to start your career now, the ACC offers opportunities that no other school can provide," Miller said in the video.
Miller's contract, if approved by the school board, would go into effect April 16, according to a document posted to the School City of Hammond website.
The proposed three-year contract details terms of Miller's employment as superintendent including an annual salary of $150,000 with eligibility to receive a $5,000 bonus each year contingent upon improving the district's Indiana Department of Education School Accountability Grade by one letter grade each year.
The School City of Hammond has received a C letter grade for the past four years, according to state's Annual Performance Report released earlier this month.
The proposed contract also allocates $14,500 in an annual annuity, $6,000 annually to be used toward business-based transportation and $3,000 annually for "professional dues, memberships, civic participation, and other related expenses."
Watkins announced his intention to retire early last year, but extended his tenure as superintendent as the district prepares to meet financial challenges prompted by declining enrollment and the coming 2020 tax cliff. Watkins' most recent contract was approved this January, extending his previous contract through June 30, 2019.
In it, Watkins receives $82,745 compensation, approximately half of the $165,489 annual compensation he received prior to announcing his retirement. Watkins has been with the School City of Hammond since 1977, The Times reported last year, and has served as the district's first black superintendent since taking his office in January 2013.
School board member Carlotta Blake-King expressed support for Miller, saying he currently does a fantastic job at the Area Career Center.
"I support him 150 percent," Blake-King said. "I firmly believe he will take our district to the next level."
The Times has reached out to Hammond School Board President Deborah White for comment. This story will be updated.