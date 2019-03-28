HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond board has postponed an early April public work session to discuss potential school closures.
Superintendent Walter Watkins, who is retiring, said the meeting was postponed to give the school city's next superintendent, whom the board hopes to hire by mid-April, more time to review district facilities and a consolidation plan compiled by Watkins in the final months of his contract.
The work session postponement comes just days after the School Board publicly posted a contract for its leading superintendent candidate — Scott Miller, currently principal of the Hammond Area Career Center — and scheduled a public hearing on April 8 to review the perspective contract. This meeting would have come just a day before the previously scheduled public work session organized to seek public input on Watkins' consolidation proposals.
If all goes well in the April 8 public hearing, School Board President Deborah White said the board hopes to vote to approve a contract for Miller in an April 16 board meeting.
The postponed public work session, originally planned for April 9, was scheduled at the School Board's last public meeting, which drew criticism from parents and fellow board members who said the administration had not done enough to consider public input in its plans to close multiple Hammond schools.
In the March 19 meeting, Watkins emphasized a need to act quickly as the district plans to meet financial challenges prompted by declining enrollment and the coming 2020 tax cap deadline.
However, the board ultimately tabled a vote to further study part of Watkins' consolidation plan, which included proposals to close Lafayette, Columbia and Miller elementaries, until the plan could be discussed in full in a public work session following students' return from spring break.
The postponed public work session will now be sometime in mid-May, White said, although the board has not yet decided on a specific date. White encouraged the community to check the School City of Hammond website for updates on the meeting's rescheduling.