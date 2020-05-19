You are the owner of this article.
Hammond school leaders name new building, table discussion of Morton branding
HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond has selected a name for its new high school set to open in fall 2021.

The Hammond school board voted 4-1 in a Tuesday night virtual meeting to name the new facility Hammond Central High School. Its mascot will be the Wolves.

The school board tabled a vote to consider rebranding its current Morton High School based on closer than expected results of a recent community survey seeking input on preferred high school names and mascots.

The high school rebranding effort comes following a unanimous November school board vote to close the district's Clark and Gavit middle/high schools when its new high school opens in the fall of 2021.

The district will close its aging Hammond High School on Calumet Avenue and redistrict students between Morton High School and the new Hammond Central High School with the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The Hammond Central name and mascot were the product of a series of in-person and virtual town hall meetings and two community surveys conducted over the course of more than two months.

Hammond administrators set a goal of deciding on a name and brand this spring to meet work order requests needed to continue construction at the new school.

The school board unanimously approved a $2.5 million contract with architecture firm Schmidt Associates to proceed with furniture, fixtures and equipment within the new school. The contract approval comes as a part of the district's budgeting for the multimillion-dollar high school construction project.

A Denver-based consultant worked with the district through a contract with school branding company Jostens to assist in the school branding effort. The consultant, John Jenson, presented results of the district's most recent survey Tuesday night showing about two-thirds of the approximately 3,500 survey-takers open to changes in the identity of the school being constructed behind the current Hammond High School.

The name Hammond Central was ranked highest with 83% of respondents placing the name in their top two choices among four proposed school names, including Hammond Central, Hammond West, Hammond/Clark and Dr. Walter Watkins, after the longtime Hammond school leader who died this winter.

The Wolves similarly received high preference in the survey, receiving 29% of voters' response among six proposed mascots.

"The biggest part of this, once you have the identity, the name of the school and the mascot, is to figure out at Hammond Central, at your new school, what does it mean to be a wolf?" Jenson said. "The reason that I think people picked the wolf over anything else is because it's a very active mascot. They do have an active mentality. They're hunters, and most people would say in a high school situation, you want people to embrace and go after something."

In response to Morton High School proposals, community response was not as conclusive, Jenson said, with 52% of survey responses open to school rebranding and 48% in favor of keeping the Morton identity the same.

Community members in public comment and Facebook posts on the school city's live video provided mixed response for the new name and mascot.

Some expressed support for a sense of unity brought by the word "central." Others shared concerns with the method of survey creation and delivery and noted the similarity in the names of nearby East Chicago Central High School and Lake Central High School.

Jenson showed a rendering of a possible Hammond Central colors and logos. He said he would work quickly with school leaders to continue developing colors and artwork fitting the Hammond Central name.

The Hammond school board meets next in early June.

