Hammond school leaders name new building, table discussion of Morton branding

The school board unanimously approved a $2.5 million contract with architecture firm Schmidt Associates to proceed with furniture, fixtures and equipment within the new school. The contract approval comes as a part of the district's budgeting for the multimillion-dollar high school construction project.

A Denver-based consultant worked with the district through a contract with school branding company Jostens to assist in the school branding effort. The consultant, John Jenson, presented results of the district's most recent survey Tuesday night showing about two-thirds of the approximately 3,500 survey-takers open to changes in the identity of the school being constructed behind the current Hammond High School.

The name Hammond Central was ranked highest with 83% of respondents placing the name in their top two choices among four proposed school names, including Hammond Central, Hammond West, Hammond/Clark and Dr. Walter Watkins, after the longtime Hammond school leader who died this winter.

The Wolves similarly received high preference in the survey, receiving 29% of voters' response among six proposed mascots.