HAMMOND — A Hammond school safety director is retiring following an internal investigation confirmed by police officials last week.
David Safstrom, a director of safety and energy conservation for the School City of Hammond, is listed as having retired from the district effective Aug. 27, according to personnel reports made public Monday.
The Hammond school board voted unanimously to approve the district's Sept. 3 personnel report in a Monday night meeting.
Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller declined to comment on the nature of Safstrom's retirement or on a school investigation related to the former school safety specialist.
Miller said he expects Safstrom's position will be posted Tuesday following the Hammond school board's approval of the Monday night personnel report.
The Times first reported Safstrom had taken leave from the school city last week. As a retired employee, Safstrom will no longer be eligible to be a part of the Hammond Teachers' Federation, of which he was vice president prior to his departure from the district.
Safstrom — also a volunteer reserve police officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department — saw his credential stripped as the result of an internal school probe, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed last week.
Martinez said last week he was informed about the school city's investigation two weeks ago as a courtesy. He said Safstrom's time as a county reserve officer preceded his own time as sheriff.
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said information presented to his department last week did not result in criminal charges. He said Hammond police were made aware of a school investigation and deferred further comment to the school city.