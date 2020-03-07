Hammond schools collecting input on high school names in community survey

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is seeking suggestions for what to call its two high schools in the 2021-22 school year.

The school city published a 10-question survey Friday asking for recommendations on school names, colors and mascots for its current Hammond and Morton high schools.

The two schools will serve about 1,850 students each after the Hammond district closes and consolidates its Clark and Gavit middle/high schools at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The school city is working with Colorado-based branding consultant John Jenson to oversee the high school naming effort.

Jenson gave a presentation to about 60 invited school city and community stakeholders last month to introduce and explain the branding process.

The consultant will seek to understand school culture and identity in an effort to determine a collective brand for each of the remaining high schools.

The survey — open to Hammond students, parents, employees and community members — asks attribute-describing questions like “What role do you feel a high school should play in your community?” and “What do you feel are the most important traditions that need to be honored at the new school?”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}