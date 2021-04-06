Hammond schools return to in-person learning for the first time since 2020

Parents who want their students to return to a physical classroom for the final nine weeks of the school year might still have a chance, as the district created a wait-list for students wishing to return to in-person instruction.

Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said previously the district isn't forcing students to come back.

"Any parent that wants to keep their child on full-time e-learning for the remainder of the school year is more than welcome to do that," Miller said.

As students return to the classroom, educators will teach in-person and virtual students simultaneously.

To pull off the return, coordination throughout the district was essential, the school city said in Tuesday's news release.

Administrative staff at each of the district's 19 buildings were tasked with creating a building plan, "that will continue to breathe as adjustments are made to accommodate real-life situations over the next nine weeks."