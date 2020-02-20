Hammond schools seeking community input on high school branding

Jenson will assist in selection of school colors, mascots, naming and more. He visited each of the Hammond high schools Wednesday to learn more about each school community.

"I'm 100% neutral," Jenson told the room. "My job is just to make sure that you get it right and that you find a way to brand these two new schools in such a way that people are absolutely leaning in."

Several community members spoke up in the Wednesday meeting, expressing a perceived lack of representation in school leadership and in outreach through the branding process.

The Wednesday afternoon meeting followed a tense school board meeting Tuesday night in which principals were selected to lead Hammond's two high schools when consolidation takes place in the 2021-22 school year.

In Tuesday night's meeting, alumni, parents and students presented their suggestions for new school names. One recommendation drawing support included naming the new school for former longtime Hammond superintendent Walter Watkins, who died in December. Others recommended the Morton and Hammond high school names remain.

Jenson distributed note cards in the meeting Wednesday, asking each attendee to identify concerns, hopes and general takeaways from the consultant's presentation.