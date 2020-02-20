You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hammond schools seeking community input on high school branding
urgent

Hammond schools seeking community input on high school branding

{{featured_button_text}}
George Rogers Clark High School

George Rogers Clark High School

 The Times

HAMMOND — A selection of community members took a first step Wednesday afternoon in efforts to brand the School City of Hammond's high schools amid district consolidation.

Superintendent Scott Miller convened a group of about 60 invited community members, district administrators and students to a meeting with a consultant working with school branding company Jostens.

The consultant — John Jenson, based out of Denver, Colorado — encouraged stakeholders to consider what best describes the culture of Hammond when defining the district's future school identities.

In a Feb. 4 meeting, the Hammond school board unanimously approved entering a five-year contract with Jostens to begin a "branding collaboration process." Under the agreement, Jostens will also provide graduation announcements and regalia, class and championship rings, yearbook and diploma services for the school city.

Jenson spoke for about an hour Wednesday afternoon on his experience as a branding consultant, giving the example of two northern Minnesota rival school communities — the Virginia Blue Devils and the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears — he helped meld into one; the green-sporting Rock Ridge Wolverines.

Hammond's unification will extend to four schools when the district closes it Clark and Gavit middle-high schools at the end of next school year and opens a new high school being built behind the current Hammond High School, which will close with the opening of the new school.

Jenson will assist in selection of school colors, mascots, naming and more. He visited each of the Hammond high schools Wednesday to learn more about each school community.

"I'm 100% neutral," Jenson told the room. "My job is just to make sure that you get it right and that you find a way to brand these two new schools in such a way that people are absolutely leaning in."

Several community members spoke up in the Wednesday meeting, expressing a perceived lack of representation in school leadership and in outreach through the branding process.

The Wednesday afternoon meeting followed a tense school board meeting Tuesday night in which principals were selected to lead Hammond's two high schools when consolidation takes place in the 2021-22 school year.

In Tuesday night's meeting, alumni, parents and students presented their suggestions for new school names. One recommendation drawing support included naming the new school for former longtime Hammond superintendent Walter Watkins, who died in December. Others recommended the Morton and Hammond high school names remain.

Hammond names principals for high school transition; plans to seek input in school branding

Jenson distributed note cards in the meeting Wednesday, asking each attendee to identify concerns, hopes and general takeaways from the consultant's presentation.

He also outlined a loose timeline for moving forward in the branding effort and said he hopes to work with the district to distribute a survey within the next week.

The survey, when ready, will be open for about 10 days, Jenson said, adding that he will leave distribution efforts to the school city.

Miller said a link to the survey will be posted on the Hammond schools website, through social media and advertised to students at each high school.

Results of the survey, Jenson said, will only be known to him until a future presentation, likely to be scheduled within the next month or so.

"I just want to hear from everybody," Jenson said. "I don't have all the answers, but I've been doing this all over the place and it's given schools a purpose. It's giving them an identity. I don't want something that's going to last for a year, I want something that's going to last for the next 50."

The school city has posted a video of its Wednesday afternoon meeting on Youtube.

Let's celebrate Region teachers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts