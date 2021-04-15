Hammond schools to bus students 16 and older to Gary mass vaccination site

HAMMOND — Next week, the School City of Hammond will begin taking eligible students to the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.

The district announced the program Thursday, which is being done in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"We want to remove that barrier of transportation and accessibility that some of our families may have in getting to the vaccine, and ultimately, make our schools healthier and safer," Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller told The Times.

Miller added he hopes "several hundred" students will participate in the program.

Students 16 years and older are eligible for the vaccine, as well as transportation to the site to and from their home school, the district said in a press release.

Face masks will be required on the school bus, as well as at the vaccination site. Social distancing guidelines also will be observed on the bus, according to a news release.