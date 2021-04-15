 Skip to main content
Hammond schools to bus students 16 and older to Gary mass vaccination site
Hammond schools to bus students 16 and older to Gary mass vaccination site

Vehicles snake around the parking lot at the former Roosevelt College and Career Academy near 25th Avenue and Harrison Street in Gary, which will serve as a mass coronavirus vaccination site until June 2.

 John Luke, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Next week, the School City of Hammond will begin taking eligible students to the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.

The district announced the program Thursday, which is being done in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"We want to remove that barrier of transportation and accessibility that some of our families may have in getting to the vaccine, and ultimately, make our schools healthier and safer," Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller told The Times. 

Miller added he hopes "several hundred" students will participate in the program.

Students 16 years and older are eligible for the vaccine, as well as transportation to the site to and from their home school, the district said in a press release.

Face masks will be required on the school bus, as well as at the vaccination site. Social distancing guidelines also will be observed on the bus, according to a news release.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

Transportation dates will be April 23 and April 30, both of which are Fridays. Miller noted the district has e-learning Fridays, so students won't miss in-person class time. 

To register for both the vaccine and transportation, families can call their student's home school nurse or athletic director. Students older than 18 can register themselves at their school, the district said.

Students must bring a completed consent form to the vaccination site the day they are set to receive the vaccine. Insurance information is not required and should be left blank on the completed form, according to a news release.

