Hammond schools to continue e-learning through at least mid-February

HAMMOND — The Region's largest school district will continue full time e-learning for at least the next four weeks in the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members for the School City of Hammond voted in a virtual meeting Tuesday night to extend e-learning through at least Feb. 16, with plans to reconsider a potential in-person return on Feb. 2.
The school city is one of the few Northwest Indiana districts to have completed its entire fall semester remotely with only designated programs, such at the Hammond Area Career Center or in select special education classes, operating in person.
Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester
Superintendent Scott Miller brought the recommendation for continued e-learning to the board Tuesday night following a presentation of data showing community spread higher than that of when schools closed last March.
Lake County's most recently reported seven-day positivity rate for the period Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 was 16.7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, compared to county positivity rates below 10% this summer.
Miller stated his intention Tuesday night to bring updated recommendations to the school board in its first meeting each month while the district contemplates a return to in-person instruction.
"Where we're at right now, I think the parents know where we're coming from," Miller said. "I hope they have a little bit of trust in us that between myself and the board of trustees, we're not going to send kids back into a dangerous situation. We have the track record — better than anybody in Lake County — we have the track record to say we're not going to make the reckless decision."
If approved at any time to return to in-person instruction, the district will continue offering a full-time e-learning option to families through the end of the school year.
The school city will also allow teachers with their own certified medical diagnoses or who are the primary care giver of someone who is medically vulnerable to serve as e-learning teachers through the end of the semester.
To plan for a potential return, the school city launched a parent survey Tuesday night requesting preferences for in-person or continued virtual learning should the district offer face-to-face instruction Feb. 16.
To our #schk12 families we hope the New Year finds you all healthy & happy. Please fill out the form ASAP. #schstrong— School City of Hammond (@SCHK12) January 6, 2021
Parent Return to School Survey - English: https://t.co/AA7g9FkjLV
Encuesta Para Padres Sobre el Regreso a la Escuela - Spanish: https://t.co/t5sQJQQz4a pic.twitter.com/wUgVEiBm79
The survey allows responses for each student and will remain open through next Wednesday, Miller said.
The board also approved a recommendation to extend asynchronous learning through the second semester, regardless of in-person or virtual instruction style, to allow for teacher prep time and deep cleaning of buildings should students return by the end of the year.
The first asynchronous Friday will be Jan. 22.