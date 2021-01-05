Hammond schools to continue e-learning through at least mid-February

HAMMOND — The Region's largest school district will continue full time e-learning for at least the next four weeks in the coronavirus pandemic.

Board members for the School City of Hammond voted in a virtual meeting Tuesday night to extend e-learning through at least Feb. 16, with plans to reconsider a potential in-person return on Feb. 2.

The school city is one of the few Northwest Indiana districts to have completed its entire fall semester remotely with only designated programs, such at the Hammond Area Career Center or in select special education classes, operating in person.

Superintendent Scott Miller brought the recommendation for continued e-learning to the board Tuesday night following a presentation of data showing community spread higher than that of when schools closed last March.

Lake County's most recently reported seven-day positivity rate for the period Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 was 16.7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, compared to county positivity rates below 10% this summer.

Miller stated his intention Tuesday night to bring updated recommendations to the school board in its first meeting each month while the district contemplates a return to in-person instruction.