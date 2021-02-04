Hammond schools to continue e-learning through early April

But Miller noted the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges to reopening.

"I really wish that ... especially when the governor has said that it's a priority for schools to get open, that they would have made it a priority for teachers to have access to the vaccine," Miller said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While there are benefits to delaying an in-person return until the spring, such as the potential for educators to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Miller said virtual learning has its own challenges.

"It is very difficult for young children to be able to do all of the e-learning on their own, especially since our kids have all different ability levels," Miller said. "They speak all different languages. They have all different backgrounds, all different support systems. It is not the same, and then that will continue to be on our families."

Board Vice President Lisa Miller was absent, and Trustee Carlotta Blake-King voted against the April 6 return.

Blake-King told The Times the return-to-learn plan wasn't detailed enough.

"It didn't go into the nuts and bolts, and I received it the day of," Blake-King said.