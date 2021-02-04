Hammond schools to continue e-learning through early April

HAMMOND — Northwest Indiana's largest school district plans to continue full-time e-learning for at least two more months.
During a virtual meeting Tuesday, board members with the School City of Hammond voted to extend e-learning through at least April 6. The school board will reconsider the plan during a March meeting.
It was nearly a year ago that all public schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties announced school building closures for the first time, according to a previous Times report.
The school city is one of the few districts in the Region to have completed its fall semester remotely, save for designated programs at the Hammond Area Career Center and some special education classes being held in person.
Superintendent Scott Miller presented benefits and challenges of returning to in-person learning. He said an earlier return to school buildings would address students' needs, including helping the 20,539 kindergarten through fifth grade students who received "needs improvements" marks in the first semester of the school year and improve attendance rates.
The early return, Miller added, also would allows students to socialize and become reacclimated to school structure.
But Miller noted the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges to reopening.
"I really wish that ... especially when the governor has said that it's a priority for schools to get open, that they would have made it a priority for teachers to have access to the vaccine," Miller said.
While there are benefits to delaying an in-person return until the spring, such as the potential for educators to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Miller said virtual learning has its own challenges.
"It is very difficult for young children to be able to do all of the e-learning on their own, especially since our kids have all different ability levels," Miller said. "They speak all different languages. They have all different backgrounds, all different support systems. It is not the same, and then that will continue to be on our families."
Board Vice President Lisa Miller was absent, and Trustee Carlotta Blake-King voted against the April 6 return.
Blake-King told The Times the return-to-learn plan wasn't detailed enough.
"It didn't go into the nuts and bolts, and I received it the day of," Blake-King said.
Despite voting against the plan, Blake-King said she isn't going to fight the return to in-person learning.
"I will continue to ask the superintendent and his team to go (above and) beyond to protect those children," she said. "I will be on him and his team to make sure those children are safe (and) will not get sick."
If the school city returns to in-person learning in April, the district will continue to offer a full-time e-learning option to families for the remainder of the school year.