Hammond schools to require masks, continue sports suspension as district prepares for reopening

HAMMOND — Masks will be required and sports delayed this fall under actions taken Tuesday night by the School City of Hammond Board of Trustees.
School board members approved a framework for reopening school in the 2019-20 school year, including options for in-person and online learning.
The framework approved Tuesday includes three color-coated phases for operations based on "low", "minimal to moderate" and "substantial" COVID-19 spread in a school community.
Under low spread, or the school city's Green stage, students may learn in-person or online on a traditional school schedule. At the district's Yellow stage, the school city will adopt hybrid scheduling with alternating groups of students attending school in-person two days a week, and at the Red stage, all students will move to e-learning.
The board also approved a districtwide mask resolution requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear a mask unless otherwise directed. All students will be provided one cloth mask. The district is recommending students who do not wish to wear a face covering pursue e-learning.
School city administration first presented their plan for reopening schools in a public work session last week. Two days later the school city joined a number of Region districts halting prep sports practices after five athletes with ties to Hammond sports were found positive for coronavirus.
The Hammond school board agreed to continue its suspension of summer conditioning until the board can reevaluate continuation of the fall sports season in the board's next regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 4, a day after the IHSAA girls golf season is scheduled to begin. Other fall sports start competition later in August.
Multiple parents came to the board to express their concern for reopening school buildings for academics in the fall semester.
"Parents have good reason to be cautious about blindly sending their kids back to school, especially given the COVID-19 spikes and disproportionate black deaths from COVID-19," said Nancy Cobb, a Hammond resident reading a statement on behalf of the Hammond chapter of the NAACP.
Cindy Murphy, a former school board member, asked the board to add specific numbers for what coronavirus rates will trigger a change between phases.
"You need metrics that are a lot stronger for what they are for when you will and will not open," Murphy said. "You need to have numbers on there."
Dawn Greene, assistant superintendent of operations in the school city, said administrators have asked local health officials for greater direction on the "levels of spread" and what number of cases should dictate changes in school reopening, but those specific numbers have not been shared.
Superintendent Scott Miller stressed the plan accepted Tuesday is fluid and that he would not reopen schools in-person based on current positivity rates in Lake County, but that could change before the district's scheduled start date of Aug. 19.
"The rates are higher now than when we closed," Miller said, referencing statewide school closures this March. "But, we will not say definitively tonight whether students will start on Aug. 19. That will come at our Aug. 4 meeting."
Until a decision is made in that meeting, parents will be allowed to opt into e-learning during registration, which remains open through the end of July. More information on Hammond's plan for the 2019-20 school year is available on the school city website at hammond.k12.in.us.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.