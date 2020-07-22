Hammond schools to require masks, continue sports suspension as district prepares for reopening

The Hammond school board agreed to continue its suspension of summer conditioning until the board can reevaluate continuation of the fall sports season in the board's next regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 4, a day after the IHSAA girls golf season is scheduled to begin. Other fall sports start competition later in August.

Multiple parents came to the board to express their concern for reopening school buildings for academics in the fall semester.

"Parents have good reason to be cautious about blindly sending their kids back to school, especially given the COVID-19 spikes and disproportionate black deaths from COVID-19," said Nancy Cobb, a Hammond resident reading a statement on behalf of the Hammond chapter of the NAACP.

Cindy Murphy, a former school board member, asked the board to add specific numbers for what coronavirus rates will trigger a change between phases.

"You need metrics that are a lot stronger for what they are for when you will and will not open," Murphy said. "You need to have numbers on there."