Hammond schools to return to in-person learning April 6

HAMMOND — For the first time in more than a year, Hammond students are set to return to the classroom.
During a meeting Tuesday, the Hammond school board voted 4-0, with one abstention, to approve an early April return to in-person instruction.
The district's return comes on the heels of students in the Gary Community School Corp. and the School City of East Chicago returning to classrooms on Feb. 22 and March 8, respectively.
The School City of Hammond is one of the last districts in the Northwest Indiana to return to in-person learning.
On April 6, 3,308 students, or 26% of the district's total student population, will return to school buildings for the last nine weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Teachers will return to school buildings Monday, unless they have a medical certification that prohibits them from returning to in-person instruction due to health concerns.
Educators returning to their classroom will have a combination of in-person and virtual students.
The plan raised concerns from community members present during Tuesday's meeting, held in person and via YouTube.
"We only have, what, a good eight weeks left? Do we really want to take that chance? We're at the end, let's just ride it out," said Hammond resident Paul Buck.
Buck later added: "We've been out all year — we're talking about eight weeks. I understand it's tough on parents. I understand their situation, but eight weeks versus a big pandemic spread — I don’t think that balances out well. I think we should just sit the eight weeks out. I think that's the safest way to do it."
Others agreed with Buck's statement, with one emailer noting remaining virtual would be in the best interest of the district.
Few students opt in
Superintendent Scott Miller echoed sentiments he shared during a March 9 public work session, noting the district isn't forcing students to come back.
"Any parent that wants to keep their child on full-time e-learning for the remainder of the school year is more than welcome to do that," Miller said.
"One of the persons who was up here mentioned that at a certain school there wasn't space, but it's only around 25% to 30% of students that are coming back. So when you look at that percentage, you actually can social distance an appropriate amount of space."
Miller said parents who want their students to return to in-person learning, but didn't fill out the district's January survey, will have the opportunity to fill out a new survey and will be put on a wait list.
"We're not going to go past those capacities that would cause us to compromise the distance that kids sit apart," Miller said. Students will be spaced six feet a part, Miller has said previously.
The school leader added the district will adjust to meet students' needs.
"Our goal, which we'll be talking about at an April 13 public work session, is to transition from the end of school into in-person summer school, and then to go from summer school into the regular school year and just keep this transition going and seamless and moving things forward," Miller said.
Also Wednesday, the school board agreed 4-1 to revise the school city's boundary for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The new boundary reconfiguration takes the current boundary of Gavit Middle School and Gavit High School and splits it at Calumet Avenue, said Rhoderick Poats, the district's director of transportation.
The new reconfiguration better balances enrollment for the upcoming year at Morton High School and Hammond Central High School, Poats said.
"The discrepancy does increase at the middle school, where there's a difference of 100 — 957 to 846. Whereas the high school discrepancy is much closer 1,822 to 1,887," Poats said. "We have more of what we wanted to see in terms of having the students at the high school level being as close to capacity and having as an equal balance as possible."