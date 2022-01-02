Hammond schools will start spring semester online

The Hammond announcement explained that teachers will post assignments by 9 a.m. Monday morning. The district made Chromebooks and hotspots available for students before winter break, though the letter said students who still need devices will receive "further details."

Starting Tuesday, the district will also be providing students with school meals, though details on distribution have yet to be announced. The letter said additional information would be made available Monday.

Students in the Crown Point Community School Corporation and the Lake Central School Corporation will return to the classroom Tuesday, with neither district announcing e-learning plans. Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco previously said the only way the district would move to e-learning was if it ran into "a staffing issue."