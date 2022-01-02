Hammond schools will start spring semester online

HAMMOND — After an entirely in-person fall, the School City of Hammond will be starting the spring semester online.
The district sent a letter to parents on Sunday announcing the district will be implementing remote learning beginning on Monday. The letter said district leaders decided moving away from in-person instruction was the "safest way to continue providing a safe and quality education."
The announcement came after the district sent a letter last Monday informing parents the district was making the "necessary preparations" to shift to e-learning if it “appears COVID-19 has affected our staff and students in a significant way.”
As of Dec. 13, Hammond schools had 59 positive cases. On Friday, the Gary School Community Corporation announced it will hold classes virtually for the first week of the new semester as well. From Dec. 11 to 17 Gary Community School Corp. had 17 COVID-19 cases.
All Gary School Corp. sports activities were also cancelled for the first week of the semester. The Hammond school district has not released plans for sports activities.
The Hammond announcement explained that teachers will post assignments by 9 a.m. Monday morning. The district made Chromebooks and hotspots available for students before winter break, though the letter said students who still need devices will receive "further details."
Starting Tuesday, the district will also be providing students with school meals, though details on distribution have yet to be announced. The letter said additional information would be made available Monday.
Students in the Crown Point Community School Corporation and the Lake Central School Corporation will return to the classroom Tuesday, with neither district announcing e-learning plans. Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco previously said the only way the district would move to e-learning was if it ran into "a staffing issue."
According to the Indiana Department of Health on Nov. 29, 1,577 students across the state had tested positive. Since students went on break, the number has dropped to 14 new cases as of Dec. 23. The letter Hammond families received on Dec. 27 said "recent history" has shown there is often an increase in infections after Thanksgiving and winter break.