Hammond teachers receive raises in new contract

Teachers at the School City of Hammond will be receiving $5,000 in additional compensation this year after the School Board finalized its collective bargaining agreement with teachers and staff.

The board voted unanimously to approve the agreement Tuesday evening.

The additional compensation will come in the form of a $2,000 annual salary increase and a $3,000 stipend. However, only teachers who receive high marks in their performance reviews will receive the raise and stipend, as required by state law; high marks is defined as scoring in the top two categories of the district's scoring system.

"We do have concerns about how it's going to affect our cash balance," Superintendent Scott Miller said. "That's the honest truth, but we want to support our teachers."

Miller urged teachers and community members to pressure their state legislators to provide more state funding to local school districts like School City of Hammond.

Teachers scoring in the bottom two categories in their performance reviews will not receive the raise and stipend. Additionally, teachers must have been serving in the district for at least 120 paid days to receive the raise and stipend.

Starting salary for fully licensed teachers in the School City of Hammond is $49,000 annually. Starting salary for teachers who only have an emergency teaching license is $47,000 annually. Additionally, teachers with a master's degree in education receive an additional $1,000 a year. Teachers in the district can earn up to $86,000.

The agreement was negotiated between the school district and the Hammond Teachers Federation.