Hammond to continue high school rebranding outreach amid COVID-19 school closures

Superintendent Scott Miller said on a Wednesday WJOB Network broadcast the district would leave its survey open through its intended two-week window.

"It makes a difference when kids see themselves with a new identity," Miller said. "That's the whole reason behind what we're doing with the new high school."

The school city is working with branding consultant John Jenson to assist in the school renaming effort. Though, district administrators say they are open to retaining school names and colors if desired by a majority of students in the Hammond community.

District officials said last month they hoped to lead public forums this spring to continue gathering community input on school branding efforts.

Much of that could be affected by recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommending individuals limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The Hammond school board resolved to conduct its future meetings remotely via livestream, following advice of the Indiana Public Access Counselor, as travel and gathering restrictions continue to be advanced by state and local governments.