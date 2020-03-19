Hammond to continue high school rebranding outreach amid COVID-19 school closures

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond will still move ahead with branding efforts for its current Morton and Hammond high schools despite coronavirus-driven school closures.
The Hammond district first publicized a community survey in early March seeking input on what to call its two high schools after Clark and Gavit middle/high schools close with the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The closures come as the school city looks to reduce spending and consolidate students with the fall 2021 opening of a new high school being built behind the current Hammond High.
The survey — seeking input on school names, colors, mascots and more — will remain open through the end of the day Friday.
Students at the middle and high school level were given the opportunity to take the survey during school last week before statewide closures took effect in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The School City of Hammond contacted families Tuesday about an unconfirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus in a district bus monitor.
That bus monitor is currently under a doctor's care. The individual's spouse, a bus driver for the school city, is in self-quarantine after not receiving immediate access to a COVID-19 test, according to a letter from the Hammond district.
Superintendent Scott Miller said on a Wednesday WJOB Network broadcast the district would leave its survey open through its intended two-week window.
"It makes a difference when kids see themselves with a new identity," Miller said. "That's the whole reason behind what we're doing with the new high school."
The school city is working with branding consultant John Jenson to assist in the school renaming effort. Though, district administrators say they are open to retaining school names and colors if desired by a majority of students in the Hammond community.
District officials said last month they hoped to lead public forums this spring to continue gathering community input on school branding efforts.
Much of that could be affected by recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommending individuals limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
The Hammond school board resolved to conduct its future meetings remotely via livestream, following advice of the Indiana Public Access Counselor, as travel and gathering restrictions continue to be advanced by state and local governments.
"There are things that are happening right now that are massive that we've never had to deal with," Miller said in the board's bimonthly meeting this week. "All I can promise you is we will be as responsive and responsible as we can be in these situations."
To take the Hammond survey, see the school city website at hammond.k12.in.us.