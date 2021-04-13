Hanover breaks ground on $23.5 million 'state-of-the-art' upper elementary school

Jane Ball Principal Ryan Eckart told The Times he was excited to bring students to the groundbreaking.

"It's really fun to just have them be part of the process and get to see the beforehand because they'll all be excited when they get to go in the building and attend school there," Eckart said.

Tracy-MacAulay thanked the community and everyone involved in seeing the new school and referendum through. The project is one of many being funded through the district's $79 million construction referendum that passed in 2020.

"I think it's like everything else we have done in this district and the focus is always on what is best for kids and what's going to move them forward. This is no exception," Tracy-MacAulay later said.

"A referendum is never any easy thing. You're asking taxpayers to give more money. ... It turned out wonderfully, as far as how much they actually had to pay. (It) ended up being 2 cents per $100 of net assessed value."

The new upper elementary school will serve 750 students, grades 3-5, and will address growing enrollment within the district by freeing up space at the district's elementary and middle schools.

It also will include state-of-the-art technology and security, Tracy-MacAulay said.