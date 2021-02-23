Hanover schools award bids for upcoming expansion projects

CEDAR LAKE — The Hanover Community School Corp. will soon break ground on a project dedicated toward expanding the district's current facilities.
The Hanover school board gave the OK to award bids for its new third through fifth grade upper elementary school project, as well as its expansion project at Hanover Central Middle School during its Tuesday meeting.
The construction contract came in at $23.5 million for the new upper elementary school and $5.1 million for middle school improvements.
The new upper elementary school sits on 20 acres and will serve 750 students, and will be located south of Hanover Central Middle School.
Improvements to the middle school include expanding the choral and band room, four new classrooms, physical education expansion, adding an auxiliary gymnasium and reconfiguring two existing classrooms.
The board also authorized The Skillman Corporation to give contractors the notice to proceed on both projects Tuesday.
While work has yet to break ground on the new elementary school or the expanded middle school, the district hopes to see work begin in 2021.
Administrators expect the new upper elementary school will be completed in July 2022 and open to students in August 2022.
At Hanover Central High School, improvements include new science rooms; expanding the band room; creating more career and technical education (CTE) and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) opportunities; updating the auditorium sound system; updating and modernizing classrooms; adding a student commons area; centralizing the main office; upgrading the heating and electrical systems; a new community athletic center; new practice fields; and a new parking lot.
Projects slated for the high school also include the addition of an early childhood center addition; a new artificial surface and drainage system for the football field; and a new athletic campus pedestrian walkway.
The district also is planning for a new resource center, which would house buses and provide space for vehicle repairs and fueling.
"I don't think we could be more pleased with the progress we've made on the high school, and we're very excited about what's going to happen with changes for your learners, which is what it's all about, with the programs and the opportunities you should be able to provide to your high school building," a representative with Gibraltar Design told board members Tuesday.
The projects, totaling $79 million, are a part of the school district's 2020 referendum.