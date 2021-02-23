Hanover schools award bids for upcoming expansion projects

CEDAR LAKE — The Hanover Community School Corp. will soon break ground on a project dedicated toward expanding the district's current facilities.

The Hanover school board gave the OK to award bids for its new third through fifth grade upper elementary school project, as well as its expansion project at Hanover Central Middle School during its Tuesday meeting.

The construction contract came in at $23.5 million for the new upper elementary school and $5.1 million for middle school improvements.

The new upper elementary school sits on 20 acres and will serve 750 students, and will be located south of Hanover Central Middle School.

Improvements to the middle school include expanding the choral and band room, four new classrooms, physical education expansion, adding an auxiliary gymnasium and reconfiguring two existing classrooms.

The board also authorized The Skillman Corporation to give contractors the notice to proceed on both projects Tuesday.

While work has yet to break ground on the new elementary school or the expanded middle school, the district hopes to see work begin in 2021.