Hanover schools moves forward with high school improvement projects

CEDAR LAKE — The Hanover Community School Corp. is moving ahead with projects slated to improve Hanover Central High School.

During a meeting Tuesday, the school board approved awarding bids for site improvements at the high school and agreed to allow The Skillman Corporation to issue a notice to proceed for the project.

Site improvements include new west practice fields and northwest parking lot, a new athletic campus pedestrian walkway and a new east parking lot.

The west practice fields will include grass turf practice fields for football and soccer, as well as grass turf and clay/sand infield practice fields for baseball and softball, according to project documents posted on the school district’s website.

Also Tuesday, the board authorized Skillman to publish a notice to bidders for the additions and renovations project at the high school.