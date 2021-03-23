 Skip to main content
Hanover schools moves forward with high school improvement projects
HANOVER SCHOOLS

A rendering from Gibraltar Design shows the southeast view of the new front entrance proposed for Hanover Central High School. 

 Provided by Gibraltar Design

CEDAR LAKE — The Hanover Community School Corp. is moving ahead with projects slated to improve Hanover Central High School.

During a meeting Tuesday, the school board approved awarding bids for site improvements at the high school and agreed to allow The Skillman Corporation to issue a notice to proceed for the project.

Site improvements include new west practice fields and northwest parking lot, a new athletic campus pedestrian walkway and a new east parking lot.

The west practice fields will include grass turf practice fields for football and soccer, as well as grass turf and clay/sand infield practice fields for baseball and softball, according to project documents posted on the school district’s website.

Also Tuesday, the board authorized Skillman to publish a notice to bidders for the additions and renovations project at the high school.

The project includes new science rooms; expanding the band room; creating more career and technical education (CTE) and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) opportunities; updating the auditorium sound system; updating and modernizing classrooms; adding a student commons area; centralizing the main office; a new main entrance; upgrading the heating and electrical systems; and the addition of an early childhood center.

The board previously approved awarding bids and issuing a notice to proceed for its new upper elementary school and middle school improvement projects, totaling $23.5 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The new upper elementary school sits on 20 acres and will serve 750 students, and will be located south of Hanover Central Middle School.

Improvements to the middle school include expanding the choral and band room, four new classrooms, physical education expansion, adding an auxiliary gymnasium and reconfiguring two existing classrooms.

Administrators expect the new upper elementary school will be complete in July 2022 and open to students in August 2022.

The district also is planning for a new resource center, which would house buses and provide space for vehicle repairs and fueling. The project has yet to go out to bid.

The projects, totaling $79 million, are a part of the school district's 2020 referendum.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

