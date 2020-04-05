Hanover students spend their first days in mobile classrooms after failed 2019 referendum

The district of more than 2,400 students in grades kindergarten through 12 has seen an increase of more than 300 students since 2015, according to data from the Indiana Department of Education, and is only expected to grow.

Districts leaders are watching closely as more than a dozen new housing developments are expected to bring thousands of new homes to Hanover Township.

School leaders say they’re making every effort to keep class sizes steady.

At the middle school, an average class has about 24 students. In Hanover’s two elementaries, classes can range from 21 to 27 students in each class.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is our smaller class size,” Hanover Central Middle School Principal Tom Martin said. “There’s no telling how high it could go, and that could impact everything.”

The district moved its approximately 200 fifth grade students into the middle school last school year to relieve overcrowding at Hanover’s Lincoln and Jane Ball elementaries.

Lincoln Elementary’s mobile unit, outfitted with two temperature-controlled classrooms and a restroom, was assigned to Debra Meekma’s computer science classes.